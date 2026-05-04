Brooklyn Beckham set for awkward reunion with brother Romeo just days after snubbing dad David’s birthday

Brooklyn Beckham could be set for an awkward reunion with his younger brother, Romeo, tonight (Monday, May 4).

The brothers’ potential reunion comes just days after Brooklyn snubbed dad David’s birthday for the second year in a row.

Romeo will reportedly be at the Met Gala (Credit: Cover Images)

Brooklyn Beckham and Romeo Beckham set for awkward reunion

Tonight could see the Beckham brothers reunite for the first time in over a year.

Both Brooklyn, 27, and Romeo, 23, are expected to be at the Met Gala in New York tonight.

Brooklyn has attended the star-studded event three times alongside his wife, Nicola Peltz. However, he may not be the only Beckham there tonight.

Over the weekend, Romeo, alongside his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, 24, attended one of the gala’s pre-parties, hosted by Teyana Taylor, in New York.

Brooklyn and Romeo reportedly haven’t spoken in over a year. Could tonight be the night they do?

ED! has contacted Romeo and Brooklyn’s representatives for comment.

Brooklyn snubbed his dad’s birthday (Credit: Cover Images)

Brooklyn snubs David’s birthday

Brooklyn’s potentially awkward reunion with his brother comes just days after he snubbed his dad’s birthday for the second year in a row.

David celebrated his 51st birthday over the weekend. His family posted some heartwarming tributes to celebrate the big day.

Taking to Instagram, Romeo wrote: “Happy birthday dad, love you so much, thank u for everything you do.”

Cruz said: “Happy birthday I love you xxx”, whilst Harper penned: “Happy birthday to the best daddy in the whole world. I honestly could never ask for a better role model too, you are always here for me and I will always be here for you too anytime anywhere have the best day ever, you deserve everything.”

However, Brooklyn stayed silent, failing to wish his dad a happy birthday for the second year in a row.

Brooklyn famously snubbed his father’s 50th birthday party in London last year, despite reportedly being in the city 24 hours earlier.

Read more: Vogue Williams blasts David Beckham’s behaviour towards son Brooklyn: ‘How could you do that to your kid?’

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