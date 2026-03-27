Vogue Williams blasts David Beckham’s behaviour towards son Brooklyn: ‘How could you do that to your kid?’

Vogue Williams has entered the Beckham drama, as she hit out at David over his shock treatment towards Brooklyn.

The ongoing Beckham family feud has gone on for quite some time. But following Brooklyn’s shock statement, many thought that would be the end of the public back and forth.

However, David made a surprise move on Brooklyn’s birthday. One that has gathered quite a lot of public attention. And now, Vogue Williams has gotten involved to say her own piece.

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David and Victoria reached out to Brooklyn (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did David Beckham do for Brooklyn’s birthday?

In Brooklyn’s shock statement earlier this year, he alleged that his parents have been “controlling” him and trying to “ruin” his relationship with wife, Nicola.

Elsewhere in the statement, Brooklyn made it clear that he did not want to reconcile with his parents, and didn’t want them to contact him on social media again.

However, both David and Victoria reached out to their son on his birthday, despite reportedly being blocked.

On his birthday, David posted a couple of throwback snaps of them together on his Instagram Story.

He penned: “27 today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you.”

Victoria also posted a black-and-white snap of her and Brooklyn. She added: “Happy 27th birthday, Brooklyn. I love you so much,” with six red hearts.

Vogue isn’t happy with the Beckhams (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Vogue Williams hits out at him

When Brooklyn’s statement first was released, Vogue Williams gave her own reaction, revealing she was “shooketh”. However, now, she has called out David’s behaviour.

Speaking on the latest episode of Vogue and Amber podcast, she said: “When David Beckham posted about Brooklyn Beckham after he said not to post about him, I thought that was a bit [bleep] of them.

“He went so mad and said he didn’t want them to post about him online.”

However, Vogue did make it clear that she wasn’t happy with Brooklyn’s behaviour either due to his Mother’s Day post.

She said: “Did you see what Brooklyn did on Mother’s Day? He posted a picture with his Mother-In-Law and said ‘best mother-in-law in the world’.

“What a stab in the boob. Honestly, imagine! I just think that is so mean.”

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham ‘hits back’ as Victoria and David’s breach contact order with ‘performative’ birthday posts

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