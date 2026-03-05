Brooklyn Beckham ‘hits back’ as Victoria and David’s breach contact order with ‘performative’ birthday posts

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly not too happy about David and Victoria’s “performative” post for his birthday.

It’s fair to say it’s been a dramatic few months for the Beckhams, following Brooklyn’s scathing statement against his family. The chef has reportedly only asked his parents, Victoria and David, to communicate with him through lawyers.

This week though, amid the very public family feud, David and Victoria shared a birthday message to Brooklyn on his 27th birthday.

However, the decision is said to not have gone down well with Brooklyn…

David and Victoria’s post about Brooklyn Beckham

On Wednesday (March 4) Brooklyn celebrated his 27th birthday – in which his estranged mum and dad shared heartfelt posts honouring Brooklyn’s birthday.

David shared two snaps including one of Brooklyn as a toddler, in a swimming pool with himself and Victoria. Alongside the image, David penned: “27 today. Happy birthday Bust. We love you,” alongside a white heart.

As for Victoria she shared a photo that showed Victoria holding Brooklyn when he was younger, spinning him around. She wrote alongside that: “Happy 27th birthday, Brooklyn. I love you so much,” with six red hearts.

But now, a source has claimed the posts were unappreciated by Brooklyn as he reportedly wants to stop any type of contact from his parents – including on social media.

Brooklyn ‘slams performative’ posts from David and Victoria

“Brooklyn and Nicola are disheartened they chose to make public Instagram posts for his birthday,” an insider told E!.

They added: “These are the exact type of performative public actions that Brooklyn has been trying to put an end to, to no avail.

“Last summer they issued a legal letter to his parents requesting that any correspondence go through lawyers.”

ED! has contacted Brooklyn’s representatives for comment.

Brooklyn grabbed the world’s attention earlier this year following his bombshell Instagram statementabout his mum and dad.

The eldest of their four kids, he accused his parents of ‘always putting Brand Beckham first’.

He even made shock claims that his Spice Girls star mum Victoria ‘danced inappropriately’ during his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz, and cancelled making her wedding dress.

The Beckhams have not responded to Brooklyn’s allegations. Brooklyn’s siblings, Cruz, Romeo and Harper, have also remained silent throughout.

