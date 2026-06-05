Celebrity Gogglebox star Nitro’s tears over injury that left him wondering if he would ever walk again

Gladiators favourite Nitro is swapping high speed challenges for a spot on the sofa as he joins Celebrity Gogglebox 2026.

The star, whose real name is Harry Aikines Aryeetey, is set to give his verdict on the week’s biggest TV moments alongside fellow Gladiator Legend.

Fans will also know Harry from his recent stint on Strictly Come Dancing, where he won plenty of praise for his efforts in the ballroom.

Nitro and Legend, whose real name is Matt Morsia, join six other new faces on Celebrity Gogglebox as they share their thoughts on the latest television talking points.

Gladiators Nitro and Legend join Celebrity Gogglebox 2026 (Credit: Channel 4)

In a clip released on Instagram to celebrate the news, Legend tucked into popcorn as he joked about getting paid to watch television.

Nitro looked equally thrilled as the pair prepared for their latest TV adventure.

As Harry gets ready for a new role on screen, here’s everything you need to know about the athlete turned television star.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2026: Who is Nitro (real name Harry Aikines-Aryeetey)?

Harry Aikines Aryeetey was born on August 29, 1988, in Carshalton, Surrey, to Ghanaian parents. He is 37 years old. As a teenager, he attended Greenshaw High School in nearby Sutton.

Harry’s talent for sprinting became clear at a young age. According to Team England, he first realised just how quick he was while running away from a dog. By 2003, he had already set an Under 14s record for the 100m.

At just 17, Harry made headlines after winning gold in both the 100m and 200m at the 2005 World Youth Championships. The achievement earned him the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year title.

Previous winners included football star Wayne Rooney and tennis champion Andy Murray, who both went on to enjoy remarkable careers.

After receiving the award, Harry said: “I’d just like to thank everyone who has helped me. Hopefully, there is more to come.”

His prediction proved correct, as he also picked up the IAFF Rising Star of the Year award that same year.

Harry’s sporting achievements

Over the following decade, Harry won medals at some of athletics’ biggest events. He secured bronze in the 4x100m relay at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. At the 2014 European Championships in Zürich, he won bronze in the 100m and gold in the 4x100m relay.

He repeated his relay success in 2018 and 2022 at European competitions and also claimed two relay gold medals for England at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and 2022.

With personal bests of 10.00 seconds in the 100m and 20.46 seconds in the 200m, Harry established himself as one of Britain’s leading sprinters.

Nitro pictured with Gladiator and rugby player Jodie Ounsley, aka Fury, at BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 (Credit: Cover Images)

Nitro’s Olympic debut

Harry made his Olympic debut with Team GB in 2008 after being selected for the 4x100m relay squad in Beijing. However, previous injuries meant he was part of the non competing team.

He had suffered minor fractures in his spine, which required an 11 month recovery.

Eight years later, Harry returned to the Olympic stage at Rio 2016. This time he competed for Team GB in the 4x100m relay, helping the team finish fifth.

When was Nitro on Strictly Come Dancing?

Harry, better known to Gladiators fans as Nitro, joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2025. The opportunity followed his successful appearance on the 2024 Christmas special with partner Nancy Xui.

For the full series, he teamed up with professional dancer Karen Hauer and quickly became a favourite with viewers.

One standout performance was their Cha Cha to Salt N Pepa’s ‘Push It’. During the routine, Karen climbed onto Harry’s back in high heels while he completed several press ups.

The pair were the sixth couple to be eliminated from Strictly 2025. Harry later described the experience as a “dream come true”.

What was the injury that almost ruined Harry’s career?

Harry became emotional after his first live Strictly performance in week one of the 2025 series. He opened up about a serious injury from 2023 and admitted he feared he might never run or walk properly again.

As Nitro, he had to withdraw from the second series of Gladiators after suffering a significant knee injury. When the show returned in January 2024, he was absent from the line up.

Harry explained at the time: “Speed is my thing, but sometimes life throws a curveball! During training for series 2 earlier this year, I picked up an unexpected knee injury, which means I’ll be shifting gears this series and sitting out the events.

“But don’t worry, I’m recharging and more energised than ever! You’ll still catch me bringing the Nitro spirit to your screens, hyping up my fellow Gladiators, and keeping the energy sky high.”

Harry – aka Nitro – took part in Strictly Come Dancing last year (Credit: BBC)

Following physiotherapy and extensive training, Harry recovered in time to take on Strictly.

Speaking to host Tess Daly after performing a Samba, he struggled to hold back tears.

He said: “This time last year, I wasn’t able to do anything like that. I never thought I’d be myself again. I had an injury and didn’t know if I’d be able to walk, run…

“Yeah, I just feel emotional. I’ve dreamed of this moment. Even though I did Christmas, I wasn’t 100 per cent. But I’m here and I’m 100 per cent and I’m thankful.”

Nitro returned to the Gladiators arena fully fit in January 2026.

Why is Celebrity Gogglebox’s Harry called Nitro on Gladiators?

Harry joined the rebooted Gladiators line up when the much loved series returned on BBC One in January 2024.

While viewers know him as Harry, Gladiators fans recognise him by his arena name, Nitro.

Speaking to BBC Newsround, he explained: “Our personalities choose our names. You know, I was born Nitro. I’m full of energy. Nitro is a compound you can find in nitro methane, nitro oxide, nitro glycerin… it’s an explosive compound.”

Explaining further, Harry added: “I’m fast, I’m powerful and I’m also a social butterfly. The same way that you might say Legend is a legend for the wrong reasons. Viper being Viper because he’s a bit snakey. Our names are us. Once you look deep within yourself, you find our Gladiator.”

Nitro is expected back in the arena when Gladiators returns in 2027. He also hosts the CBBC spin off Gladiators: Epic Pranks, available on BBC iPlayer.

Away from Gladiators, Harry has appeared on MTV’s Celebs on the Farm, finished fourth on Celebrity MasterChef 2024 and taken part in Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Is Nitro married?

Harry is married to wife Lauren. The couple married in 2019 and share daughter Aubree Isla, who is now six years old.

Aubree Isla celebrated her fifth birthday shortly before Harry made his Strictly debut last year.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “Can’t believe my little shadow is already 5. She’s grown, got more sass than me, and somehow still manages to be my partner in crime. Being a girl dad… undefeated feeling. Girl dads know, you don’t raise daughters, they raise you.”

Harry regularly shares family moments on social media, alongside updates from his training and fitness routines.

Harry is Gladiators star Nitro (Credit: BBC)

When does Celebrity Gogglebox 2026 start?

Celebrity Gogglebox 2026 begins on Friday June 5, 2026. Nitro and Legend will appear in the opening episode, which airs on Channel 4 at 9pm.

Other stars joining the Celebrity Gogglebox line up include Olivia Attwood, Julian Clary and Nigel Havers. Harry will also be reunited on screen with former Strictly pal George Clarke.

With a new TV role and another chance to entertain viewers, Nitro looks set to keep fans talking long after he leaves the Gladiators arena.

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