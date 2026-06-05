‘Roll on!’: Rebekah Vardy drops biggest clue yet that The Vardys will return for a second series

Rebekah Vardy has dropped her biggest hint yet that The Vardys could be heading back to ITV for a second series.

The reality show only landed on screens this week, following Rebekah, husband Jamie and their family as they swapped life in England for a fresh start in Italy.

Viewers watched as Rebekah tackled the challenge of finding a new home and schools for the children, while Jamie settled into life at new club Cremonese.

Rebekah Vardy has hinted at a series 2 of The Vardys with husband Jamie (Credit: ITV)

While the fly on the wall series attracted plenty of attention, viewers were split over what they saw.

Some praised the family’s openness, while others accused Rebekah of complaining about a lifestyle many could only dream of.

Despite the mixed reaction, it sounds as though the door remains open for more episodes.

Rebekah Vardy hints at series 2 of The Vardys

The Vardys wrapped up on ITV1 last night with dramatic scenes showing the family discovering their £2million Italian villa had been burgled.

Viewers saw CCTV footage of masked intruders carrying crowbars as they moved through the property and searched bedrooms and wardrobes.

By the end of the series, Rebekah had decided that she and the children would return to the UK, while Jamie stayed in Italy to complete the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

Following the finale, fans took to Instagram to ask whether a second series could be on the cards.

Responding to one follower, Rebekah wrote: “We only ever agreed to do 3 episodes! But we will see! It’s a busy time right now!”

Another fan told her: “Currently watching the series on catch up and I love it. We want more!”

Rebekah’s Instagram Stories drop big clues about series 2 of The Vardys (Credit: Instagram/ @beckyvardy)

Rebekah replied: “Ahh thank you! We will see!” before adding a pair of eyes emoji.

She also shared a selfie with one of The Vardys producers, who captioned the image: “Loved filming with these guys. Roll on season 2!”

This is a pretty big clue, isn’t it?!

The Vardys sparks mixed reaction from ITV viewers

The Vardys launched on ITV1 earlier this week, airing across three consecutive nights. All episodes were also made available on ITVX.

The series quickly got viewers talking, although not everyone agreed on it.

One person wrote online: “For ‘The Vardys’….read Becky, me, me, me and a bit of the kids…. oh and a the odd football highlight…I guess ITV knew what they were doing to get people talking about it….”

Another said: “Whoever had the idea to put this on ITV1 prime time over 3 nights needs sacking.”

A third viewer commented: “All she has done is moan and winge. She has the most amazing lifestyle, but she moans and complains.. ‘woe is me’.”

The reality show sparked a mixed reaction (Credit: ITV)

Someone else added: “Everyone earning peanuts in the UK has every sympathy with you Becky whilst you fly private jet to settle into your mansion looking over an Italian lake with your beautiful family whilst your husband brings in the big bucks!!!”

However, many viewers were full of praise for the series and eager to see more.

One fan admitted: “This has been a superb watch. Completely changed my mind on both.”

Another wrote: “Really enjoyed watching The Vardys on ITVX. They seem like a lovely, down to earth family. Especially their children.”

A third commented: “Just catching up on #thevardys great documentary so far.”

Whether viewers loved it or loathed it, The Vardys certainly got people talking.

And if Rebekah’s latest comments are anything to go by, fans may not have seen the last of the family on ITV just yet!

Read now: Jamie Vardy’s eldest daughter from former relationship revealed as she steers clear of ITV reality show The Vardys

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