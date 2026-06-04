Jamie Vardy’s eldest daughter from former relationship revealed as she steers clear of ITV reality show The Vardys

Jamie Vardy and wife Rebekah have opened the doors to family life in ITV reality series The Vardys, giving viewers a closer look at their latest chapter.

But while several of their children appear on screen, many fans have been left asking the same question about Jamie’s eldest daughter, Ella.

The football star, 39, allowed cameras to follow his move from Leicester City to Cremonese in Italy, with his family making the journey alongside him.

Jamie shares three children with Rebekah, 44, while she is also mum to two children, Megan and Taylor from previous relationships.

Jamie Vardy’s eldest daughter Ella does not appear in The Vardys alongside his other children (Credit: ITV)

Megan, 20, and Taylor, 15, both feature in the series. However, Jamie’s eldest child is nowhere to be seen.

So who is Ella, who is her mum, and why is she absent from The Vardys?

Who is the mum of Jamie Vardy’s daughter Ella?

Jamie Vardy’s eldest child is daughter Ella, who was born in 2010 and is now around 16 years old.

He welcomed Ella with former partner Emma Daggett while still playing non league football, long before his rise to fame.

Jamie was 22 when he met Emma in 2008, while she was 20. Their relationship reportedly came to an end in 2010 before Jamie’s move to Halifax Town, but not before they became parents to Ella.

Just two years later, Jamie secured a £1million move from Fleetwood Town to Leicester City. He then met Rebekah in 2014.

Emma has chosen to stay firmly out of the spotlight and has kept Ella’s life private too.

Neither has a prominent social media presence and very little is publicly known about them.

Jamie and Rebekah married in 2016 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Did Ella attend Jamie’s wedding to Rebekah?

According to The Sun, Ella did not attend Jamie and Rebekah’s Cheshire wedding in 2016. Jamie’s mum and stepdad also did not attend the big day.

A source told the publication at the time: “[Emma] wouldn’t even allow Ella to attend dress fittings with the other young bridesmaids and most recently has put a total ban on her attending the wedding at all.

“Jamie is worried that the ex’s actions will make Ella feel outcast from his family unit and he wants more than anything to see her regularly and have her at there wedding.”

The newspaper had previously reported that Emma claimed Jamie only saw Ella “once a month”.

Ella has not been mentioned during The Vardys on ITV. She was also absent from the recent Netflix documentary, Untold UK: Jamie Vardy.

With viewers continuing to follow Jamie and Rebekah’s family life on screen, Ella remains largely out of the public eye, just as she always has.

Her absence from both The Vardys and Jamie’s recent documentary has only added to the curiosity surrounding the footballer’s eldest child.

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