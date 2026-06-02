‘We’re just a normal family’: Rebekah Vardy insists she’s a ‘normal mum’ as she and husband Jamie make their reality show debut

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy are opening the doors to family life like never before in new ITV reality series The Vardys.

But as viewers get to know the famous clan, many will be wondering about the fathers of Rebekah’s two eldest children.

The three-part series follows Rebekah and footballer husband as they prepare to leave the UK behind and start a new chapter in Italy after his move from Leicester City FC.

Jamie has signed for Cremonese and the family are preparing for a major relocation to the Lombardy region.

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy make their reality show debut tonight in The Vardys (Credit: ITV)

While Rebekah and Jamie share three children together, the blended family also includes her two older children from previous relationships.

Here’s everything viewers need to know.

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy’s reality show: Children and their ages

The Vardys begins tonight on ITV1 and follows the family at home in Grantham, Lincolnshire, as they prepare for a life changing move.

Early in the series, Jamie discusses leaving Leicester City, while uncertainty over his next destination leaves Rebekah worried about what comes next for the family.

A big concern is schooling for the children, who have only ever known life in Leicester.

The youngest member of the family is five-year-old Olivia. Son Finley is eight, while Sophia is 10 and is described as the “brains” of the family.

Then there is Taylor, 15, who Rebekah says is “as sporty as they come”, and eldest daughter Megan, who is 20 and currently at university.

Despite their high-profile lifestyle, Rebekah insists family life is much more ordinary than people might expect.

She says: “We’re just a normal family. I’m just a normal mum, just like everyone else.”

Rebekah adds: “Jamie and I have been together for nearly 12 years. We have five kids but if you include Jamie in that, it makes six!”

Speaking about her eldest children, she explains: “Taylor and Megs are from previous relationships, but Jamie has literally stepped up and is like a dad to both of them.”

Who are the dads of Rebekah Vardy’s eldest two children?

Rebekah welcomed her eldest daughter Megan in 2005 with former partner Mark, an electrician.

She was 23 when she became a mum for the first time, although the relationship ended shortly afterwards.

Reports at the time stated that Megan’s birth surname was Nicholson, Rebekah’s maiden name.

In 2016, Megan changed her surname to Vardy and Jamie later legally adopted her.

Rebekah’s eldest children Megan and Taylor, pictured here in 2018, have different dads (Credit: Splashnews.com)

A source told The Sun at the time: “Jamie is so excited. He already plays the role of Megan’s dad and she refers to him as Daddy but making it legally binding will make it extra special.

“The adoption process only began last month and there is a lot of paperwork ahead but the whole family know it will be worth it. It will bring them closer together than ever.”

Taylor has a different father to both Megan and his younger siblings.

Rebekah’s son was born during her relationship with former lower league footballer Luke Foster.

The couple were engaged and spent six years together before eventually separating.

Luke now works as a property developer and is believed to remain involved in Taylor’s life.

What time is The Vardys on?

The Vardys launches at 9pm tonight, Tuesday June 2, 2026, on ITV1.

The three part series continues at the same time on Wednesday and Thursday, with each episode running for one hour.

Viewers who prefer to binge watch won’t have to wait, as all three episodes will be available on ITVX as a boxset from today.

With a major move, family challenges and plenty of behind the scenes moments, the new series promises an up close look at life inside the Vardy household.

And we’re totally here for it!

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