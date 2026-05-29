Rebekah Vardy ‘starting again emotionally’ as she makes ‘tough’ family decision to move abroad following turbulent Coleen Rooney feud

Rebekah Vardy has opened up about her fresh new start in Italy as she prepares to launch her family reality show, The Vardys, on ITV.

On Tuesday (June 2), Rebekah and footballer husband Jamie are set to let viewers in on their life with their kids soon after celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in 2016 after first meeting in 2014. After exchanging vows, they started a family, welcoming daughter Sofia, 12, son Finlay, nine, and daughter Olivia Grace, six.

Rebekah shares 23-year-old daughter Megan with ex-partner Mark Godden, whom Jamie legally adopted in 2016. She also has a 16-year-old son, Taylor, with footballer Luke Foster.

Rebekah and Jamie’s ITV reality show starts on Tuesday (Credit: ITV)

Rebekah Vardy admits moving to Italy was a ‘tough’ decision

While speaking to ITV in promotion of the show, Rebekah admitted she wanted to work with ITV for a reality show so she could “work on something meaningful”.

“For years, people have formed opinions about us from online or stories in the press, so this felt like an opportunity to let people see the reality themselves. The highs, the difficult moments, the humour, the madness of family life and the challenge of navigating such a huge transition after so many years of being in one place.” she continued.

The series arrives nearly six years after the Wagatha Christie drama between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah.

The high-profile feud featured a court battle over Coleen’s infamous Instagram post accusing Rebekah’s account of leaking private stories to the press.

Discussing the huge move away from the UK, Rebekah admitted it was “tough”. However, she said that “what helped was us approaching it as a family challenge rather than just Jamie’s career move”.

“We knew there would be difficult days, culture shocks and moments of stress but we also saw it as an opportunity to grow together, experience something new and create memories we’d never have otherwise,” Rebekah continued.

Rebekah admitted making a move to Italy wasn’t easy (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Nobody had prepared me for that’

She admitted that the “biggest challenge” the family had to overcome was “trying to balance the excitement of a completely new adventure with the emotional reality of leaving behind a life we’d built over more than a decade”.

After calling Leicester their home for many years, Rebekah said it was “about starting again emotionally”.

“Moving is one of those major changes in life, but moving abroad? Honestly, nobody had prepared me for that. I do think that home is where you make it though. For me it’s not bricks and mortar, it’s simply where my favourite people are,” she explained.

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The Vardys launches at 9pm on Tuesday (June 2) On ITV1 & ITVX

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