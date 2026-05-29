Big Brother legend Grace Adams-Short lets rip at ‘unfriendly’ Davina McCall in expletive-laden rant

Big Brother presenter Davina McCall has come under fire from one of the stars of the show, who has sensationally declared: “She was a Big Brother b***h!”

‘Mean girl’ Grace Adams-Short appeared on the show back in 2006 – the same year as the late Nikki Grahame. Grace left the house after 31 days and ended up marrying fellow 2006 housemate Mikey Dalton. They’re now parents to four kids.

However, Davina’s alleged treatment of Grace still appears to be burned into her memory, some 20 years later…

Davina McCall hosted Big Brother during Grace’s time on the show (Credit: Splash News)

Grace Adams-Short launches into attack on ex-Big Brother host Davina McCall

Speaking to Betway, Grace has now claimed that Big Brother host Davina McCall was “never friendly” towards her.

She claimed: “Davina was never really friendly to me. She was a Big Brother b***h!

“Even during my eviction interview, I could tell she didn’t like me. And I’ve never crossed paths with her again.”

Grace’s take on spin-off hosts Dermot and Rylan

Dermot O’Leary, who hosted spin-off show Big Brother’s Little Brother at the time, did impress Grace, though. “Dermot, on the other hand, was lovely,” she shared. “The nicest, most genuine guy.

“I had to spend a week with him on Big Brother’s Little Brother after coming out of the house, and we had a great time. He even stopped his taxi on Regent’s Street once because he saw me. He was always so lovely to my mum, too.”

She also had high praise for Rylan Clark, who presented spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit on the Side. “Rylan is such a great guy also,” said Grace.

“I met him years ago – this was before X Factor, when he still had ginger hair. He told me he was a huge fan of my series, and despite all the success he’s achieved since, he’s remained so lovely.”

Grace Adams-Short, pictured holding Davina’s hand, after being evicted from Big Brother 2006 (Credit: Stuart Atkins/Shutterstock)

‘Big Brother has lost its appeal’

The show itself also came under fire from Grace, who reckons it’s “lost its appeal – which you can see from the viewing figures”. Ouch!

“It has lost its appeal since the glory days, which you can see from the viewing figures. I think everyone has become too savvy about what they want to get out of a reality show,” Grace explained.

“When I was on Big Brother, it did just feel like 15 minutes of fame before you returned to your normal life. Now, people want to go on things like Love Island to get famous. It’s too calculated.

“Also, Big Brother used to select a great group of characters that were entertaining but still felt like normal people. I don’t think reality casts nowadays feel like average people anymore, and that gets boring to watch.”

ED! has contacted Davina’s reps for comment.

Read more: Big Brother star Kerry Richies shows off 5-stone weight loss in stunning before and after pictures

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