Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘gesture’ for Princess Lilibet on her birthday which was ‘snubbed’

A sad new detail about Queen Elizabeth II and her great-granddaughter Princess Lilibet has resurfaced, with claims the late monarch had prepared a touching surprise for the youngster that never came to pass.

Lilibet, who was named after the queen’s childhood nickname, was born in 2021, just over a year before Her Majesty died aged 96.

Queen Elizabeth reportedly had a surprise ready for Lilibet’s first birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Lilibet’s first birthday

Princess Lilibet Diana was named in tribute to two hugely important women in Prince Harry’s life, his late mother Princess Diana and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

But because Lilibet was born in the US during the pandemic, opportunities for the queen to spend time with her great-granddaughter were said to be limited.

In June 2022, Harry and Meghan returned to the UK with Archie and Lilibet for the queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

However, former royal butler Paul Burrell later claimed that despite being in Britain for the celebrations, the Sussexes did not spend Lilibet’s first birthday with the queen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘gesture’ for Lilibet

Speaking to The Mirror, Burrell alleged that the monarch had arranged a birthday cake complete with a single candle for her great-granddaughter.

“Even on Lilibet’s first birthday the queen didn’t see her. She saw her the day before. But on her birthday, the queen had a birthday cake made with one candle in it. And they never turned up. That candle was never lit,” he claimed.

Lilibet’s birthday was reportedly marked with a picnic at Frogmore Cottage, while the queen had been expected to attend the Epsom Derby before pulling out because of mobility problems.

Burrell went on to allege: “The next day she asked if maybe they’d like to come up for tea again and was told they’ve gone.”

“‘What do you mean they’ve gone?’ she said. They’ve gone back to America. ‘Oh no, they never said goodbye,'” he then added.

According to Burrell, the queen was left “confused” by the reported situation.

Representatives for Prince Harry have been contacted for comment.

Meghan and Harry named their daughter after his grandmother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

A year after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Prince Harry shared an emotional tribute while attending the WellChild Awards.

During his speech, the duke reflected on missing the previous year’s ceremony following the monarch’s passing.

The next day she asked if maybe they’d like to come up for tea again and was told they’ve gone.

“As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year because my grandmother had passed away,” Harry said.

“But as many of you also know, she would have been the first person to tell me to still be here with all of you rather than by her side. And that’s exactly why, one year later, I know she’s looking down on us tonight, pleased that we’re together and continuing to shine a light on such an extraordinary community.”

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