Fans tuning into today’s early ITVX drop of Coronation Street (Friday, May 29) were left reeling as a flashback sequence finally revealed Tyrone Dobbs as the real person behind the shocking Carl Webster crush incident.

Tyrone has been battling guilt after lying about not seeing Summer Spellman on the night of Theo’s death, but the truth behind his silence has now been laid bare in dramatic fashion. As the flashback unfolded, it became clear he had, in fact, been at the garage on that fateful night – and was responsible for the near-fatal incident involving Carl. In an even bigger shock, Ronnie Bailey had helped him cover it up.

Tyrone believed he had killed Carl at the time, a moment that has clearly haunted him ever since.

Summer’s in prison thanks to Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

Summer Spellman’s prison ordeal

Elsewhere, Todd Grimshaw paid a visit to Summer Spellman in prison, telling her he wished he could swap places with her as she struggled behind bars. Summer has been weighing up whether to falsely admit she killed Theo in a bid to reduce her manslaughter sentence, with her situation looking increasingly bleak.

She also opened up to Todd about her confusion over why Tyrone would deny seeing her that night, insisting she was certain he was there.

Back at the Rovers, Todd relayed how badly Summer was coping, prompting Carl himself to suggest Tyrone was hiding something – a suspicion that turned out to be justified.

It was Tyrone’s fault (Credit: ITV)

Flashback reveals truth behind garage crash

The flashback then showed Tyrone at the garage attempting to secretly film Carl tampering with Kevin Webster’s car brakes on his phone. But in a moment of chaos, he knocked something that triggered the crushing incident that left Carl fighting for his life.

In the aftermath, a panicked Tyrone confided in Ronnie Bailey, admitting he might have killed Carl. Ronnie quickly urged him to return to the wedding while he dealt with the situation.

In present-day scenes, Tyrone met Ronnie and confessed he was wracked with guilt over his lies and the fact Summer has ended up in trouble because of it. Ronnie attempted to calm him down, insisting things would settle once emotions cooled and the situation blew over.

Back home, Tyrone returned to Fiz, who immediately sensed something was off as he appeared restless and unsettled throughout the night. Although he tried to brush it off by saying he wished he could help Summer, Fiz reassured him.

However, she remains unaware of the full truth – that Tyrone not only saw Summer that night, but is also responsible for the garage crash that nearly killed Carl. With secrets mounting, it now feels like only a matter of time before everything finally comes crashing out.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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