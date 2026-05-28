Emmerdale finally revealed the tragic truth behind Kammy Hadiq’s homelessness tonight as he opened up about the devastating events that drove him away from his mum and sister.

And now that viewers know Kammy has a family out there somewhere, fans are already convinced it is only a matter of time before they arrive in the Dales.

The police took Kammy away (Credit: ITV)

Kammy arrested as suspicions over the fires grow

After being caught holding a petrol can and lighter, Kammy quickly became the prime suspect in the Emmerdale Farm fire mystery.

Things got even worse when another blaze broke out. Aaron decided to call the police, leading to Kammy’s arrest. Belle also ended their relationship and Kammy was left feeling completely alone.

But viewers already knew the real reason behind his strange behaviour.

Kammy has secretly been homeless. He’s been living in a barn and after falling into serious financial trouble. Desperate for money, he had planned to torch his own car in an insurance scam.

Ashamed of how far things had spiralled, Kammy chose to let Belle think he was capable of arson rather than admit the truth about his situation. The only person he had confided in was Vinny.

So during Thursday’s episode (May 28), Vinny finally stepped in and revealed everything to Aaron and Belle after Kammy was taken away by police.

The pair immediately rushed to the station to clear things up. They insisted Kammy come home with them afterwards.

Although Belle sympathised with what he had been going through, she still wanted answers over why he had lied to her for so long. She was also left shocked when a police officer mentioned Kammy already had a criminal record, despite him previously claiming he had never been in trouble with police.

Kammy finally told Belle everything (Credit: ITV)

Kammy finally reveals the truth about his past

With nowhere left to hide, Kammy finally opened up to Belle about what had happened to him before arriving in the village.

He explained that his dad died when he was just 15. Afterwards, he completely lost his way.

Kammy admitted he started stealing cars and taking them out joyriding. But things took a tragic turn when his worried sister tried to return one of the stolen cars herself.

She ended up crashing and police became involved.

Kammy then took the blame for everything. He was facing the possibility of prison. However, because of the recent death of his father, the judge showed leniency and he avoided a custodial sentence.

Even so, Kammy confessed he felt so ashamed of the pain he had caused his mum that he eventually walked away from his family altogether.

Kammy’s story is only just beginning (Credit: ITV)

Fans now convinced Kammy’s mum and sister will arrive in Emmerdale

Now that Kammy’s family backstory has finally been revealed, viewers are already predicting this is only the beginning of a much bigger storyline.

Since arriving in the village last year, Kammy has become a popular character. Many fans are now hoping his mum and sister will eventually join him in the Dales.

Social media was immediately flooded with theories after the episode aired.

“Will his family move to Dales?” one fan wondered.

Another wrote: “Bring in his family!”

A third viewer added: “This is all leading to Kammy’s family eventually arriving.”

Meanwhile, another fan commented: “I’m excited about this I hope they bring [his sister] into it.”

And a fifth agreed: “Hopefully it’s not just scenes talking about her I’d love them to bring her in.”

While Emmerdale has not confirmed whether Kammy’s mum or sister will appear on screen, soaps rarely mention unseen family members for no reason. And with Kammy’s story only just beginning to unfold, viewers are convinced a big family arrival cannot be far away.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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