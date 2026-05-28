Fresh mystery as Katie Price deactivates Instagram hours after husband Lee Andrews resurfaces

Katie Price appears to have deactivated her Instagram account. It comes less than a day after the model and mum of five revealed that her fourth husband was alive and well and currently locked up in Dubai’s most notorious prison.

It’s unclear why Katie, who released a new YouTube podcast earlier today (May 28), took the decision to deactivate her social media.

Husband Lee Andrews’ Instagram is still active. Katie’s profile on X (Twitter) is also still active. She last posted earlier today, flogging her CBD products.

Katie Price is no longer on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price deactivates her Instagram account

Katie had last posted on Instagram celebrating son Harvey’s 24th birthday. She shared numerous images of her son, both as a baby and throughout his teenage years.

However, fans trying to access those pictures and Katie’s wider profile will now find an error message that reads: “Profile isn’t available.

“The link may be broken or the profile may have been removed.”

ED! has reached out to Katie’s reps to ask for comment, and if Katie removed her Instagram profile herself.

However, pictures in the papers show that Katie is actually far from a missing person.

So where is Katie Price?

Well, she’s been seen smiling while soaking up the sun on a camping trip with her eldest son Harvey.

Dressed in a barely-there heart-print triangle bikini, Katie was pictured camping in Kent. The pair were seen making the most of the heatwave with a BBQ in the sunshine.

The model is on a camping trip with son Harvey, according to the papers (Credit: YouTube)

When Lee Andrews will be released from jail

Lee, meanwhile, is expected to be released from his Dubai jail on Monday (June 1).

It’s been reported that he’ll have to pay a four-figure fine after allegedly being arrested on a ‘private civil matter’.

Katie had earlier speculated that Lee was being interrogated by the Dubai authorities, with the star revealing that she thought he’d been arrested as they thought he was a spy, “like James Bond”.

Read more: 6 burning questions that still need answers as Lee Andrews resurfaces in Dubai prison

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