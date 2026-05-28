‘What a lovely pair!’ Kelly Brook and Amanda Holden strip to skimpy bikinis as they join Piers Morgan on holiday

Kelly Brook, Amanda Holden and Piers Morgan were reunited in St Tropez this week, almost two decades since the trio sat on the Britain’s Got Talent judging bench together.

Piers looked like the cat who got the cream in the pictures the trio shared to Instagram, with some pretty saucy suggestions flying in on Instagram thanks to Piers’ caption competition post, in which he was seen posing with the ladies over a swanky lunch.

Kelly Brook said joining Piers Morgan and Amanda Holden in the South of France was like a ‘BGT 2009 fever dream’ (Credit: Instagram)

Piers Morgan lunches with bikini-clad Kelly Brook and Amanda Holden

The trio were all in the South of France with their respective friends and family. Piers was with wife Celia Walden and Kelly was with husband Jeremy Parisi. Amanda, meanwhile, flew out for a break with a gal pal.

And, Piers revealed, they were all “reunited by chance” during lunch at St Tropez hotspot Club 55.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Brook (@iamkb)

‘The most incredible few days’

Posting a series of snaps to Instagram, bikini-clad Amanda shared: “Had the most incredible few days in St Tropez with @_oliviahall_150.

“Flew @british_airways and took advantage of the fabulous Galleries First Lounge. I’ve always said champagne is a breakfast drink!”

Amanda slipped into skimpy bikini and sipped on an Aperol spritz in the sun (Credit: Instagram)

She added: “Stayed at @arev.sttropez just stunning!! Ate, shopped, drank – bumped into lovely @iamkb. And lunched with @piersmorgan @celia.walden and a fabulous crew at @club55 (photos too naughty to post),” she teased.

Kelly Brook, meanwhile, posted pictures of herself in a bikini as she enjoyed a break with her husband Jeremy. They were in St Tropez to celebrate his birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

‘What a lovely pair’

Piers, meanwhile, took Amanda up on the challenge of running a caption competition for his followers.

He posted a picture of himself with Kelly and Amanda standing either side of him, holding vegetables.

“Amanda thought I should suggest a caption contest for this pic of me, her and @iamkb (reunited by chance together for the first time in 17yrs since Kelly was briefly a judge on @bgt…). Winner gets a free artichoke,” he quipped.

“What a lovely pair!” came one response. “Piers has a lovely pair,” quipped a second.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

The former Good Morning Britain anchor also shared another picture with Amanda.

It saw the two of them smoking cigars over lunch.

‘Pure gangsta’ quipped one Piers fan (Credit: Instagram)

“Piers is just pure gangsta and that can’t be disputed,” said one fan.

“Where did it all go wrong eh Morgan?!” quipped another.

Read more: Kelly Brook sends fans into meltdown with sexy lingerie shoot

So what do you think of their holiday pictures? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.