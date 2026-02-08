‘Least of my worries!’ Kelly Brook addresses ‘awkwardness’ with Ant and Dec following ITV axe

Kelly Brook has addressed her long-running ‘feud’ with Ant and Dec following her jungle stint last year.

The model, 47, had been in a long-rumoured ‘feud’ with the Geordie duo after being axed from Britain’s Got Talent back in 2009.

Kelly hit out at Ant and Dec in 2012 (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Brook’s feud with Ant and Dec explained

Back in 2009, Kelly was announced as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

However, her stint on the show lasted just six days before she was axed.

Bosses felt at the time that having four judges on the show “complicated” things. However, the four judge line-up wass reintroduced a couple of years later.

Kelly blamed Ant and Dec for her axing. In their autobiography, Kelly had turned up on her first day having never watched BGT before, and didn’t know their roles on the show.

“We didn’t ask for her to be sacked. But it’s completely true we were annoyed that she’d been brought in because we hadn’t been told about it,” Dec once said.

“We were angry about Kelly. But it was because no one asked our opinion. What was upsetting was that it happened in the first place. It was wrong from the start.”

Ant and Dec weren’t happy Kelly joined BGT (Credit: ITV)

Kelly on Ant and Dec

In 2012, Kelly said: “The people at ITV were telling me that I had upset Ant and Dec and that was it. I would love to have stayed on the show. I really felt it was working out. Ant and Dec had never been anything but pleasant to my face but, clearly, they didn’t want me on the show.

“Their egos are such that they were saying to themselves, ‘How dare she think she can come on to our show?’ And since then, they’ve been very vocal about their displeasure at me being there.”

However, Kelly has appeared to change her tune on the duo recently. So much so, that she did a stint in the jungle on I’m A Celebrity last year.

Now, in an interview with The Sun, she appears to have put the feud to bed.

“There was no awkwardness at all. Ant and Dec are the sweetest, and they were so excited that I was doing the show. I think they are really involved in the casting of it,” she said.

‘No awkwardness at all’

Kelly then continued, saying: “They were really fun and supportive. I was so excited when I saw them for the first time – I was in a helicopter looking down at them. I actually got star-struck, even though I worked with them all those years ago.

“I’m a massive fan of the show, so it was surreal to suddenly be in there. Plus, Ant and Dec were the least of my worries – I was more concerned with snakes, spiders, and the lack of food!”

