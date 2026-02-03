‘The perfect woman!’ Kelly Brook sends fans into meltdown in fiery lingerie ad

Kelly Brook has sent her followers wild after sharing behind-the-scenes footage in lingerie for her latest ad campaign.

The 46-year-old model and Loose Women panelist is no stranger to posing in underwear, and for her latest work, she has teamed up with Next for her own lingerie edit.

Kelly has teamed up with Next (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kelly Brook in lingerie ad

In a video shared today (February 3), Kelly can be seen talking to the camera wearing a patterned bra and knickers set with a knitted cardigan over the top.

“Welcome to my lingerie edit with Next,” she said. “This range is all about body positivity, celebrating your curves and feeling comfortable in your own skin.”

The clip then documented Kelly wearing different underwear sets while jumping on the sofa and bed.

Elsewhere, she could be seen sitting on the edge of a bed and twirling with a radiant smile.

“The secret’s out…Kelly Brook’s lingerie edit is FINALLY here. Designed to embrace your curves and let you shine as your most confident, unstoppable YOU,” Next wrote in their caption.

However, in the comments, Kelly expressed: “can’t believe this is happening! Gosh I was nervous but I’m so happy to be a part of this and give women of all sizes (and ages) a reason to feel Sexy and confident!!! I love these pieces so much.”

‘Amen to this from one curvy woman to another’

Fans were immediately obsessed with the ad and took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“In a time where “thin is in” thank you for continuing to champion body positivity and self-love. She looks amazing!!!” one user wrote.

“Kelly you have got more beautiful now as time as gone on!” another person shared.

“The perfect woman,” a third remarked.

“Thank you so much for making us so happy today, dear Kelly Brook,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth added: “Amen to this from one curvy woman to another. Thank you @iamkb xx.”

