Kelly Brook leaves I’m A Celebrity viewers repulsed after revealing ‘gross’ habit: ‘Yuck!’

I’m A Celebrity viewers were completely repulsed when Kelly Brook informed the nation that she wees in the shower on the show tonight (November 20).

The model and Loose Women panelist has already been rubbing viewers the wrong way following her clash with campmate Jack Osbourne.

However, following Kelly’s confession tonight, many believe she’s taken things a step too far…

Kelly admitted she wees in the shower tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook admits to weeing in the shower

During the first half of tonight’s episode, Kelly was captured having a morning shower while wearing a patterned bikini.

While washing, Kelly asked former Lioness Alex Scott: “Alex, have you weed in the shower yet?” In response, she said: “No! Have you?” to which Kelly proudly stated: “Yes!”

Despite being filmed on television, Kelly shouted, “No one will ever know!”

Kelly then asked Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley if she also pees in the shower. She replied that she does.

Alex admitted she felt like she was missing out, declaring: “I need to join the crew!”

“It warms you up, Alex!” Kelly insisted.

The conversation continued as Kelly expressed in the Bush Telegraph: “Who doesn’t wee in the shower? Everyone wees in the shower! You’re just lying to yourself. You know you do it, you know you wee in the shower!”

Viewers were grossed out by Kelly’s confession (Credit: ITV)

‘We don’t all wee in the shower!’

Following her confession, viewers were grossed out and immediately reacted online.

“Do people really wee in the shower?” one user asked, adding the vomit emoji.

“Kelly is gross,” another person shared on X.

“Everyone using the shower.. she is casually urinating in!!” a third expressed.

“No Kelly Brook, we don’t all wee in the shower. [bleep]ing rank!” a fourth said.

“Sorry Kelly, I don’t wee in the shower,” a fifth remarked. Meanwhile, another person echoed: “Yuck!”

Last night, viewers reacted differently to Kelly in the shower after they admitted they had been waiting to see her show off her famous curves on the show.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV and ITVX on Friday, November 21, 2025.