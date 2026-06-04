‘I look like a skeleton’: Katie Price ‘so stressed’ as she reveals weight loss amid Lee Andrews drama

Katie Price has revealed she’s lost weight amid the ongoing marriage drama surrounding her and her husband Lee Andrews.

The Pricey has had a dramatic few weeks, following Lee’s ‘disappearance’ and later alleged arrest. This week, it was claimed Katie flew out to Dubai as Lee was due to be released from prison.

And in a recent social media video, Katie opened up about the “stress” that life is having on her at the minute, admitting “it takes a toll on your body”.

Katie and Lee got married earlier this year (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Katie Price and Lee Andrews’ marriage drama

Katie married her fourth husband, Dubai-based businessman Lee, back in January. Since then, the pair have barely stayed out of the headlines.

Things then took a dramatic turn in May when Lee reportedly went missing, in which Katie publicly feared her husband had been kidnapped or detained while attempting to leave the UAE.

However, Katie later revealed Lee contacted her from a prison in Dubai, where he allegedly claimed authorities suspected him of being a spy. However, according to reports, authorities confirmed that Lee was being held over claims relating to a private, civil matter.

And this week, it was reported that Katie had flown out to Dubai, with Lee allegedly being released from prison. No stranger to giving fans a look inside her life, recently Katie spoke about the “stress” she is under, and revealed she has lost weight.

The pair have remained in the headlines in recent weeks (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price updates fans

On Friday (June 4), Katie took to her Facebook profile and shared a video of her leaving what appears to be a hotel room.

Talking about her outfit of the day, Katie explained: “I’ve got leggings on and a t-shirt. And I know I have loads of grey t-shirts. If you don’t believe me I’ll show you in my suitcase, because I had a different one on actually when I arrived.”

She said: “No makeup, can’t be bothered,” before yawning. Katie added: “I had a blow dry yesterday but it’s gone funny from where I’ve slept. I’m knackered.”

‘I actually look like a skeleton’

Katie went on: “Anyways that’s the outfit for the day, just leggings and a t-shirt in 42 degree head.”

However, looking at herself in the mirror, Katie admitted: “I’m so stressed at the minute, look, I’m just losing weight. I actually look like a skeleton.”

Referring to the gap between her thighs, Katie declared: “Look at that gap.”

A person off-camera then asked Katie: “Why are you stressed at the moment?”

She replied: “Life in general is stress. But I’m good, what I mean is, I’m good in everything but obviously it takes a toll on your body.”

Read more: Katie Price shares cryptic message about ‘a heartbreak she never saw coming’ amid Lee Andrews marriage drama

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