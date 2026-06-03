Katie Price shares cryptic message about ‘a heartbreak she never saw coming’ amid Lee Andrews marriage drama

Katie Price has shared a cryptic quote amid the ongoing marriage drama surrounding her and her husband Lee Andrews.

On Tuesday, reports claimed that Katie flew out to Dubai as Lee was due to be released from prison. For weeks, their marriage troubles have been documented in the press. The mystery behind Lee’s recent disappearance dominated headlines, with many fans wanting questions about what has been going on.

Katie later said that Lee had contacted her from a prison in Dubai, where he allegedly claimed authorities suspected him of being a spy. However, according to reports, authorities confirmed that Lee was being held over claims relating to a private, civil matter.

Now, Katie has seemingly shared how she’s coping amid all the drama with a quote shared to her Instagram Stories.

Katie has shared a cryptic quote about “heartbreak” and “loss” (Credit: YouTube / Katie Price)

Katie Price shares cryptic Instagram message amid Lee Andrews marriage drama

The quote, which Katie reshared to her Stories, read: “Behind every strong woman is a story that changed her. A heartbreak she didn’t see coming. A loss she never wanted, a battle she never asked to fight.

“She didn’t become strong because it was easy, she became strong because she had no other choice.

“And now? That strength is her power. Her resilience is her weapon. Her faith is her anchor. She may carry scars, but those scars shine as proof that she made it through.

“Strong women aren’t born, they’re built in the fire. And if you see one standing tall, know this: she carries a story of survival that turned into strength.”

Lee and Katie’s marriage has been full of drama (YouTube / Katie Price)

Katie ‘mortified’ by marriage drama

It comes as reports claim that Katie is “completely mortified” by what Lee has put her through.

After tying the knot with Katie in Dubai in January, Lee has faced scrutiny over claims surrounding his career history and finances.

A heartbreak she didn’t see coming. A loss she never wanted, a battle she never asked to fight.

Then, last month, Lee mysteriously went missing after failing to turn up for a joint interview with Katie on Good Morning Britain.

Katie later revealed she had been in touch with Lee, who was allegedly being detained in a Dubai prison. According to reports, he was due to be released this week.

‘She wants a divorce’

One source has now claimed that Katie feels “totally humiliated” by the drama. They told Heat: “Lee called Katie saying he was in prison, she was glad he was OK, but she still feels totally humiliated. She’s devastated at what happened, but also furious.

Read more: Katie Price defended as she faces backlash for ‘exploiting’ Harvey in new video

“She needs answers. She’s said he’ll need an even bigger hole to crawl into once she’s finished with him.

“For starters, she wants a divorce. She’s been in bits for the last few weeks – she can’t get her head around any of it, especially the ghosting. He literally just vanished and she felt like she was living in purgatory.”

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