Katie Price ‘wants a divorce’ ahead of showdown with Lee Andrews after ‘horrific’ past few weeks

A fuming Katie Price is reportedly keen to confront Lee Andrews and is even said to be considering divorcing him.

The Pricey married her fourth husband, Dubai-based businessman Lee back in January. Since then, the pair have barely stayed out of the headlines.

Things then took a dramatic turn in May when Lee reportedly went missing, in which Katie publicly feared her husband had been kidnapped or detained while attempting to leave the UAE.

However, Katie later revealed Lee contacted her from a prison in Dubai, where he allegedly claimed authorities suspected him of being a spy.

And now, a source has claimed Katie is “completely mortified by what he’s put her through” and is planning a showdown.

Lee and Katie got married in January (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Katie Price’s ‘horrific’ few weeks amid Lee Andrews drama

It’s fair to say it’s been a dramatic few weeks for Katie, starting when Lee failed to show up to a GMB interview alongside Katie.

Lee’s disappearance came just as allegations about his past were beginning to intensify online. The businessman had faced scrutiny over claims surrounding his career history and finances, with social media users digging into his background after his whirlwind romance with Katie.

However, after two weeks of bizarre twists and turns, Katie revealed she had been in touch with Lee, who was allegedly being detained in a Dubai prison.

But apparently, the mum-of-five is furious by Lee’s behaviour and wants a divorce.

Katie is reportedly ‘mortified’ by Lee (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Katie Price ‘wants to divorce’ Lee Andrews

Speaking to Heat, an insider claimed: “Lee called Katie saying he was in prison, she was glad he was OK, but she still feels totally humiliated. She’s devastated at what happened, but also furious.”

She’s been in bits for the last few weeks.

They added: “She was genuinely scared he might be dead. It’s been a horrific experience for her, she feels completely mortified by what he’s put her through. She needs answers. She’s said he’ll need an even bigger hole to crawl into once she’s finished with him.”

The insider then went on to claim: “For starters, she wants a divorce. She’s been in bits for the last few weeks – she can’t get her head around any of it, especially the ghosting. He literally just vanished and she felt like she was living in purgatory.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

When Lee Andrews will be released from jail?

Lee, meanwhile, is expected to be released from his Dubai jail this week.

It’s been reported that he’ll have to pay a four-figure fine after allegedly being arrested on a ‘private civil matter’.

Katie had earlier speculated that Lee was being interrogated by the Dubai authorities. The star revealed that she thought he’d been arrested as they thought he was a spy, “like James Bond”.

Read more: Katie Price defended as she faces backlash for ‘exploiting’ Harvey in new video

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