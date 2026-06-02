The One Show viewers were divided over Clare Balding’s latest appearance on the BBC evening programme last night (June 1).

Education activist Malala Yousafzai and screenwriter and television producer Russell T Davies joined the 55-year-old broadcast journalist and author as JB Gill and Roman Kemp hosted.

On the show, Clare promoted the upcoming sporting events we can look forward to this summer, including the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

Clare appeared on The One Show on Monday evening (Credit: BBC)

Clare Balding on The One Show

Clare is no stranger to promoting her work on The One Show, having appeared on the programme several times.

Just last September, the former Celebrity Traitors star promoted her debut novel, Pastures New. At the time, Clare faced backlash from viewers after the show welcomed another star to promote their book.

However, it seems this time that people were turned off by Clare making yet another appearance on the show so soon after her last. Others also felt she is on TV too often.

“She’s on far too much,” one user wrote on Facebook.

“FFS !!!!!!!” another person shared.

“How to ruin Wimbledon in one easy go – give the job to a jockey. If she must be favoured for stats give her the darts!” a third insisted.

“Too much sport Clare Balding!” a fourth said.

Clare’s appearance was met with a mixed reaction (Credit: BBC)

‘Looking forward to an incredible summer!’

Meanwhile, others had a lot of love for Clare.

“What an accomplished commentator Claire Balding is. Obviously does her homework. Knows already who is out of the tennis tournaments. Great interview,” one person said.

“Nobody communicates the sheer passion, dedication, and joy of athletic competition quite like Clare Balding. Listening to her preview the upcoming events serves as a great reminder of how powerful sport is in uniting communities and inspiring the next generation of athletes. Looking forward to an incredible summer!” another shared.

“I enjoyed the show tonight, brilliant guests, JB and Ronan are great presenters too, thank you,” a third remarked.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star Clare Balding fuming as she issues six-word statement after finding out Traitors

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