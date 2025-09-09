Clare Balding has been cruelly trolled by viewers after she flogged her new book on The One Show.

The beloved TV star returned to screens on Monday night (September 8) for an appearance on the BBC programme.

Chatting to hosts Roman Kemp and Angellica Bell, Clare discussed her debut novel, Pastures New. But it seems some viewers were left rather unimpressed….

Clare Balding promotes new book on The One Show

On Monday (September 8), there were several famous faces, including Susan Sarandon and Andrea Riseborough, plus Clare Balding.

Clare was there to chat about her debut book, Pastures News. The book follows a woman called Alex who moves from London to Monmouthshire after she inherits a farm.

She told the hosts: “It is really a story about what home means to you.” Clare also said: “I wanted to reflect first how difficult farming life is, and secondly, how strong rural friendship can be.”

Clare trolled by The One Show viewers

However, The One Show viewers were quick to call out Clare and moaned on X.

One person said: “Not another celebrity writing a book.” Another added: “God, another celeb flogging a book…”

A third then chimed in: “Of course, middle-class Clare Balding has a new book to pimp!”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else penned: “Oh bloody Clare Balding with a new book…”

A fifth replied: “They sell simply because she’s a ‘celebrity’. And #publishers know this. Grossly unfair to new writers.”

Clare’s new book

Meanwhile, Clare also recently shared that her real-life romance with Alice Arnold also inspired her new book, Pastures New.

Alice and Clare met in 1999 at work, when Alice was a BBC Radio 4 announcer and newsreader. At first, the pair were good friends, but things progressed into something more, and they got together in 2002.

Talking to Hello!, Clare said: “One of the things I wanted to write about in my novel was about falling in love because I thought ‘I know that. I know what real, deep love is and meeting someone I want to grow old with. Lucky, lucky me.”

