Sinitta, 62, teases marriage plans with new boyfriend’: ‘It’s taken me by surprise in every way’

Sinitta has revealed she could see herself walking down the aisle with her new boyfriend, who makes her “very happy”.

It’s fair to say the pop star, 62, has had a wild love life over the years. In 2002, she married businessman Andy Willner and adopted two children, Magdalena, 19, and Zac, 18. However, the couple split in 2010.

Nonetheless Sinitta has dated some famous faces too, including Brad Pitt and an on-and-off fling with Simon Cowell.

And now, the recent I’m A Celebrity South Africa star has confirmed she is off the market, with Sinitta calling her new man her “person”.

Sinitta has confirmed her new romance (Credit: ITV)

Sinitta’s new boyfriend is ‘so different to her type’

In a recent interview, Sinitta spoke about her romance and gushed over the mystery person.

“I’ve found someone who makes me very happy. I remember watching Harry Redknapp talk about his wife Sandra on The Piers Morgan Show and, honestly, I think I’ve found my little Harry – right down to talking about football non-stop and so gentlemanly!” Sinitta told Closer.

She added: “He is different to my type. I didn’t see it at first, because you kind of repeat what you did before, but I’ve realised this is my person.”

Sinitta gushed over her new man (Credit: SpalshNews.com)

Sinitta’s marriage bombshell

Sinitta also went on to share she could see herself getting married again as her new love has “taken me by surprise in every way”.

She shared: “I’ve always wanted the traditional fairy tale, even if it is a bit girly and old- fashioned. You think it’s meant to be over and done with at my age, and that you’re never going to meet anyone – but it’s taken me by surprise in every way.”

Sinitta’s new romance comes after she split from her ex partner in January this year. She shared on social media that she was starting off the new year as a single woman.

The singer split with her mystery boyfriend, who she started dating in July 2024.

On Instagram she shared a slew of sizzling snaps of her in underwear. She captioned the post: “There is nothing wrong with starting the year single. Being Alone is also a gift. time to reflect, learn and grow peacefully and in your own time.”

She added: “Some relationships are not meant to be forever in the same mode, they turn into friendships and some fade to pleasant memories. Don’t be afraid to be alone, embrace it and celebrate you.”

Read more: From Tony Bellew to Stacey Solomon, every star we’d prefer to see on I’m A Celebrity as ITV slammed over Sinitta signing

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know