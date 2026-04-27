Sinitta performs U-turn on ‘bullies’ David Haye and Jimmy Bullard as she breaks silence on why she stormed off I’m A Celebrity set

I’m A Celebrity star Sinitta has done a dramatic U-turn after initially backing David Haye and Jimmy Bullard during the fallout from the show’s explosive live final.

The chaotic South Africa finale on Friday (April 24) saw Adam Thomas crowned winner. However, the celebrations were quickly overshadowed by heated accusations and tense confrontations on stage.

Before Adam’s win was confirmed, Jimmy Bullard accused the show of failing to air what he claimed was abusive behaviour during his clash with Adam.

Sinitta addressed the chaotic I’m A Celebrity live final on GMB (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity live final drama

During the live show, Ant McPartlin stepped in to defend Adam after references were made to unaired moments, insisting the situation had been misunderstood. In scenes, Adam was accused of repeatedly using the C-word.

Jimmy branded the situation “a liberty”. Meanwhile, David Haye – who had already faced earlier accusations of bullying behaviour towards Adam – backed him and demanded clarity over what had taken place.

As the tension escalated, Sinitta was the first to walk off set, telling the audience she felt the atmosphere had become “aggressive and abusive”.

Gemma Collins, who supported Adam, also stormed off shortly afterwards.

But speaking later on Good Morning Britain (April 27), Sinitta has now shifted her position. She admitted she sees things differently in hindsight.

Sinitta admitted she felt Jimmy and David’s behaviour was ‘bullying’ (Credit: ITV)

Sinitta says Jimmy Bullard and David Haye’s behaviour ‘felt like bullying’

Explaining why she walked away from the live final, Sinitta told reporter Richard Arnold: “I just thought, guys, I felt like they had just blown it.”

Reflecting on the earlier confrontation, she admitted her view has now changed.

“It’s like you had a point, yes, Jimmy didn’t deserve to be treated that way, yes, there was banter. But it actually felt like bullying to me. You know what, we have all lost why we are here now,” she said.

Sinitta added that the shouting and interruptions during the final changed the tone completely.

“Now it does look like you’re bullies because you’re goading and saying stuff,” she said.

She also discussed Adam’s interactions with David in camp. Sinitta suggested she had stepped in at times and “told him to stop”. That said, she also claimed Adam could be “goading” the boxer “behind her back”.

“He’s getting him in trouble by acting sad,” she added, before saying she eventually stepped back once she felt she was no longer needed.

Sinitta also described the row with Jimmy as “over the top”. However, she still maintained that Adam’s behaviour at times had been “aggressive”.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec make savage swipe at I’m A Celebrity final drama minutes into show

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