Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec make savage swipe at I’m A Celebrity final drama minutes into show

Britain’s Got Talent burst back onto screens for its first live show tonight (April 25) – and it didn’t take long for Ant and Dec to bring up the drama everyone’s still talking about from I’m A Celebrity.

From David Haye and Jimmy Bullard accusing winner Adam Thomas of ‘abusive’ behaviour to Gemma Collins trying to break up an argument, it’s fair to say it was the show’s messiest finale yet.

Just hours after the dramatic South Africa final aired on Friday (April 24), the ITV duo wasted no time slipping in a cheeky dig about the night’s explosive scenes, which saw rows erupt and tensions spill over on live TV.

Britain’s Got Talent returned for its first live show this year (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec make I’m A Celebrity drama dig on Britain’s Got Talent

The show opened with a performance from Alexandra Burke alongside the cast of the I’m Every Woman Musical, before Ant and Dec caught up with the judging panel – KSI, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell.

But things quickly took a humorous turn when Ant McPartlin addressed the judges with a pointed remark.

“Now, judges, I wanna clear something up here. I just wanna be serious for a second,” he said. “We had quite enough drama on the telly last night, so, can you please, you four, be on your best behaviour tonight!”

Not missing a beat, Declan Donnelly followed up with a sharp quip aimed at Sinitta, who had stormed off during the I’m A Celebrity final.

“Yes, if you’re naughty, if you misbehave, you’ll be out, quicker than Sinitta,” he joked, prompting laughter from the audience.

The light-hearted moment continued as Amanda Holden was revealed to be in charge of the live Golden Buzzer.

When asked if she could handle the pressure, Amanda replied: “After watching your extraordinary performance last night boys, I’ve learned from the best.

“I can handle the pressure. I’m really excited because I know we’ve got a cracking show ahead.”

Viewers quickly reacted to Ant and Dec’s dig (Credit: ITV)

Viewers quickly react

Fans watching at home were quick to clock the references, with many taking to social media to share their reactions.

“You’ll be out quicker than Sinitta,” one viewer wrote on X, alongside a laughing GIF.

“Ant and Dec are making digs lol,” another commented.

“Ant & Dec already making jokes about last night,” a third said, while another added: “Yep, mentioned the I’m a Celeb drama.”

“Ant’s dig at last night’s IAC,” a fifth added.

Read more: ‘Disgusting!’ I’m A Celebrity winner Adam Thomas breaks silence following disturbing live final bust-up

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