Phillip Schofield defended by I’m A Celebrity star as he ‘attends party with Ant and Dec’

Phillip Schofield has been supported by Darren Day three years after his scandal, with the singer revealing “it was a massive career to have taken away”.

Phillip has maintained a relatively low profile since his departure from This Morning in 2023. He left the show following controversy surrounding his private life.

The TV star confirmed he had an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger, male colleague and following the news, external and internal reviews took place.

But now, his good pal Darren Day has opened up about their friendship, claiming he recently saw Phil at a party attended by Ant and Dec.

Darren has spoken about Phillip (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Darren Day on his ‘mate’ Phillip Schofield

Phillip and Darren go way back. In 1993, the pair appeared in a production of Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat. And according to Darren, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2002, he has remained in touch with Philip ever since.

The pair were that good friends that they even enjoyed weekends away with their significant others. Darren claimed that when he dated actress Anna Friel, he and Anna headed on weekends away with Phillip and his wife Stephanie Lowe, saying “they had a good time”.

And in a recent interview with MailOnline Darren spoke about his friendship with Phillip.

Phil left ITV a few years back (Credit: ITV)

‘It was a massive career to have taken away’

Singer Darren said that the “last saw Phil a few months ago at the house of a very good friend of mine, and Ant and Dec were there”.

Darren went on to note that they “all go back an awfully long way”, and criticised Phillip’s career ending because of the affair scandal.

Phil and I have been mates for a long time.

In 2023, Phillip Schofield quit This Morning, and the broadcaster completely, following the news of his “unwise but not illegal” affair with 20-year-old male colleague.

“Phil and I have been mates for a long time,” Darren said.

He added: “It was a massive career to have taken away. I don’t know the ins and outs, but the Phil that I know is a good man. We were mates and had a lot of fun times together.”

ED! has contacted Ant and Dec’s representatives for comment.

Phillip on his new life after scandal

It comes after Phillip opened up all about his new life three years since the scandal.

The dad-of-two, who is living in a detached Victorian property in Chiswick, revealed he is “content” and “happy” being out of the spotlight.

“Life is really calm and drama-free now. I decided a while ago that I just wanted a quiet life with family, friends I can trust and my dog,” Phillip said in an email to MailOnline.

He added: “Therefore I keep my head down as much as possible. The past few years were, as you know, utterly brutal on so many levels. I came to terms with the fact that there was no way back.

“I’ve got used to my new life and I’m content with that and happy.”

Read more: Phillip Schofield gives Brits a ‘jumpscare’ as he fronts NHS campaign

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