Dec accidentally injures Ant’s daughter’s boyfriend as he admits: “I feel so bad”

Ant and Dec are making headlines after Dec Donnelly revealed he accidentally hit Ant McPartlin’s daughter’s boyfriend on the head with a golf ball.

The awkward moment came on the latest episode of their Hanging Out With Ant & Dec podcast. Dec sounded genuinely horrified as he told the story.

Ant and Dec’s golf day suddenly went very wrong

Dec explained that he was only 75 to 80 yards from the green. He thought the shot would be simple.

He said: “I was 75 to 80 yards from the green. I thought this is a sand iron shot. I thought I’ll just open the club face a little bit and just get under it and just land it gently on the green.”

Ant and Dec had a golf game to forget (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

But the ball did not go where he wanted. Dec admitted he opened the club face and sent it right towards two playing partners.

He said: “I open the club face a little bit, which would force it right. It happened to be where two of my playing partners were stood.”

Dec knew the danger straight away. He shouted a warning, but the damage was already on the way.

He said: “As I hit the ball, it went up in the air and headed in their general direction. I shouted ‘fore right’, which means you should duck.”

Then came the painful part of the story. Dec said one player reacted just too late.

He continued: “One of them delayed his duck a little bit. He finally ducked and, honest to God, you heard as it hit him on the back of the head.”

Then Ant revealed why this Ant and Dec story got even worse

Ant was not on the golf course. Even so, he quickly explained why the mishap felt especially awkward.

He said: “Dec has hit someone on the golf course. Not just anyone. My daughter’s boyfriend.”

Ant is married to Anne-Marie Corbett. He refers to her children, Daisy, 18, and Poppy, 16, as his daughters.

Ant McPartlin’s family life with Anne-Marie Corbett Ant McPartlin married Anne-Marie Corbett in 2021. He has spoken publicly about family life with Anne-Marie and has referred to her daughters, Daisy and Poppy, as his daughters. The couple welcomed their son Wilder in 2024. Anne-Marie Corbett is Ant McPartlin’s wife.

Daisy and Poppy are Anne-Marie’s daughters.

Wilder is Ant and Anne-Marie’s son.

He then shared what happened later that night. The boyfriend came home rubbing the back of his head.

Ant said: “I heard about this when he got in last night, rubbing the back of his head in a lot of pain. Bless him. In a lot of pain.”

The injured boyfriend still tried to lighten the mood. Ant recalled him saying: “It’s all right. You hit the soft bit”.

Dec still could not laugh it off. He made clear the sound of the impact stayed with him.

He admitted: “It didn’t make the noise of the soft bit. It didn’t. I felt and still feel so bad. I’ve never done that before.”

Classic Ant and Dec banter followed the painful confession

Ant could not resist teasing his best mate.

He joked: “Should I go and check just to make sure, just ‘Are you alive? Hello. Are you alive? Are you alive?'”

The accident also ruined their chances on the course. Dec said: “Of course we lost. One of us went to pot after that.”

Ant replied: “Well, I’m pleased I didn’t play because if I played, I would have been your partner and that would have been me. It’s true though.”

The podcast chat also touched on Ant’s family life. He recently said he would happily have more children with Anne-Marie after welcoming son Wilder in 2024.

He said: “Yeah definitely, I’d have loads more kids. I mean I’m too tired, but I would have more kids.”

Ant and Dec: a brief career timeline Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly first found fame together as child actors on Byker Grove.

They later became pop duo PJ & Duncan before moving into presenting.

The pair went on to front major ITV entertainment shows including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent and Saturday Night Takeaway.

They are widely known as one of British television’s longest-running presenting partnerships.

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