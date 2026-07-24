Gail Porter has revealed she suffered a black eye and a cut lip after someone knocked her over on the stairs at a London tube station last week.

The Scottish TV personality, 55, shared a bruised selfie on Instagram on Thursday. She said trolls had mocked her appearance before she explained what had happened.

She wrote: “So … to all you wonderful keyboard warriors that said I’m looking old, and saying something was wrong with my face…”

Gail Porter then explained that she had gone to support friends at Trainspotting The Musical. She also revealed the accident behind her injuries.

She added: “I went to @trainspottingthemusical to support my friends that created this. Last week.. I was knocked over while going down the stairs at a London tube station.

“My scars are superficial, and it’s not a problem. It was an accident, and it won’t stop me being me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gail Porter (@iamgailporter)

Gail Porter had a painful reason for her bruised appearance

Rather than stay silent, Gail Porter used the post to answer cruel comments directly. She made it clear the injuries came from an accident, not anything more sinister.

She also turned the moment into a plea for compassion. Her message was simple and heartfelt.

She wrote: “Please… from the bottom of my heart..

“Don’t ever be disrespectful to anyone for how they look or how they are. Kindness is so invaluable x.”

Fans and friends quickly filled the comments with support. Many wished her well and praised her honesty.

Despite the fall, she still attended the press night for Trainspotting The Musical on Wednesday. She appeared upbeat and in good spirits.

Later, she shared another selfie and wrote: “I’m a wee Scottish Warrior. Just always look out for each other. Simple x And good concealer!!!”

Gail shared the update on Instagram (Credit: Ken McKay / ITV / Shutterstock)

Why Gail Porter still connects with so many people

Gail Porter became a huge star in the 1990s. She hosted shows including Top Of The Pops and The Big Breakfast.

Her life changed in 2005 after the breakdown of her marriage to Toploader guitarist Dan Hipgrave. While filming in the US, she developed alopecia.

She has said the hair loss came out of nowhere. Her hair fell out in clumps, and she lost her eyelashes and eyebrows within weeks.

Gail Porter refused to hide behind wigs. She wanted to stay authentic, but she later said work offers soon dried up.

Speaking to Closer, she said: “TV is a visual industry, and they want you to look a certain way. The truth is I’m not pretty, and I don’t have hair.

“I’d get work offers, but then it’d go quiet.”

On the Sacrifice and Success podcast, Gail also said: “My personality took a bit of a knock. Jobs just stopped, because you don’t look the same.

“‘Would you wear a wig, would you mind wearing a wig?’ No, I don’t want to wear a wig. This is how it is.”

She has also spoken openly about tougher times after her TV career slowed. Gail said she went through a divorce, had no money coming in and eventually had nowhere to stay.

Read more: Gail Porter reveals heartbreaking swipe Katie Price made about her appearance amid alopecia battle

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