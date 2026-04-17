Gail Porter reveals heartbreaking swipe Katie Price made about her appearance amid alopecia battle

Gail Porter has hit back at Katie Price after the former glamour model allegedly shared a heartbreaking remark about her appearance amid her alopecia battle.

Since 2005, TV presenter Gail has developed alopecia totalis. According to NHS Inform, alopecia is a “general term for hair loss”.

The outlet noted that it is “normal to lose up to 100 hairs a day, often without noticing”. It continued: “This isn’t usually anything to be worried about. However, if you notice that you’re shedding a lot of hair, or you have areas of hair loss, this can be a sign of a medical condition.”

Due to the condition, Gail lost all her hair and has embraced a bald look. She is known to raise awareness about alopecia as she has campaigned to normalise the condition. Often, she is also known to sport custom wigs.

Gail has alopecia (Credit: ITV)

Gail Porter reveals heartbreaking swipe from Katie Price amid alopecia battle

On Instagram, The Sun reported Katie Price’s fourth husband, Lee Andrews, reportedly moving to the UK next month.

After getting married in an intimate ceremony, the pair are also said to be having a second wedding.

No stranger to public opinion, the comments section saw many reacting to the news. However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when Gail shared her own experience with the mum-of-five.

“I remember meeting her with one of her other boyfriends… and she said to him.. “Google Gail when she used to be pretty when she had hair,”” she wrote.

In response, one person came to her defense: “Take no notice beautiful, she’s never had her image projected on any building!!” referring to Gail’s infamous FHM shoot projected onto the Houses of Parliament in 1999.

Gail admitted her career suffered after she lost her hair (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘People didn’t want to go near me for television’

After beginning to lose her hair in 2005, Gail told BBC Access All Podcast in 2023 that she struggled to book work.

“It was so quick,” she said.

“I had long blonde hair, and then four weeks later I was completely bald. People didn’t want to go near me for television or anything because I looked different.”

Read more: Major concerns for Katie Price following ‘shocking’ appearance: ‘Something’s not right here’

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