Major concerns for Katie Price following ‘shocking’ appearance: ‘Something’s not right here’

In the latest news surrounding Katie Price, fans are concerned following a recent red carpet appearance.

Over the past month, Katie has remained in the headlines. Last month, she announced she had married for the fourth time to businessman Lee Andrews.

A pregnancy bombshell was then dropped, which implied she was pregnant again. However, she has since denied that she is expecting.

Katie Price’s latest appearance left fans concerned (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price news makes red carpet appearance

While attending The Gossies 2026 Awards in Ireland on Saturday (February 28), Katie appeared on the red carpet for the press.

For the event, Katie donned a beige two-piece that was decorated all over. She sported her long, dark hair down and opted for pointy acrylic nails and a full face of makeup.

When asked about being married again, Katie said she was “smitten” and “ecstatic”, while declaring that she was “in love”.

With the wedding happening so quickly, Katie said it was a stress-free day. When asked about her rumoured pregnancy, Katie responded: “Yeah, look at my belly. Do I look pregnant? No!”

Hitting back at any backlash surrounding her latest relationship, Katie insisted others should just “enjoy” their blossoming relationship and watch it “develop”.

‘I’ve never ever seen her as distant and quiet’

Fans were quick to comment following the interview, many of whom expressed their concerns.

“I love Katie but something’s not right here,” one user wrote.

“Something is definitely not right here with Katie. I’ve never ever seen her as distant and quiet! Even how she is standing!? What’s going on!!!!!” another shared.

“Something is not quite right,” a third remarked.

“Shocking,” a fourth said, adding the sad face emoji.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

‘So happy for her’

Meanwhile, many praised how incredible the 47-year-old looked.

“She looks amazing,” one person expressed.

“Omg K u look soooo FITTTTT,” showbiz pal Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace added.

“She looks stunning, so happy for her,” a third said.

