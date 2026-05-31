Desperate owners call in Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly’s Graeme Hall as ‘aggressive’ dogs threaten to ruin their family business: ‘They make life so hard’

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly star Graeme Hall admits he has “got a lot on his plate” in tonight’s episode as he comes face to face with two dogs leaving their owners at breaking point.

Desperate couple Louise and Mark have called in Graeme after struggling to control Boxer-cross-Basset Hounds Bernie and Walter.

The brothers are causing chaos at the antiques shop the couple run together and their behaviour is now driving customers away.

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly’s Graeme Hall has double trouble with two Boxer cross Basset Hounds tonight (Credit: Channel 5)

Whenever shoppers arrive, the two year old dogs launch into aggressive barking fits that leave visitors frightened to come inside.

Louise and Mark fear their family business could suffer badly if Bernie and Walter’s behaviour continues.

But can Dogfather Graeme calm the pair down before things spiral even further out of control?

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly’s Graeme Hall meets Bernie and Walter

Tonight’s episode sees Graeme head to Louise and Mark’s converted barn, where the couple sell antiques seven days a week.

Because they depend on passing trade, Bernie and Walter spend every day at the barn with them.

The trouble starts whenever somebody rings the bell. Bernie and Walter immediately charge outside barking loudly at customers.

Graeme gets a taste of the chaos as soon as he arrives and presses the doorbell himself.

He admits: “It’s a pretty full on experience. You hear Bernie and Walter before you see them and the sound… it don’t sound friendly.”

Later, Graeme describes the dogs as sounding “pretty scary”.

Bernie and Walter are driving customers away from the family business (Credit: Channel 5)

Things get even worse when a female customer arrives with her own dog.

Graeme quickly notices Bernie and Walter react very differently when another pet enters their space.

“It’s a very different sound,” he explains. “It’s way louder, way louder, they’re not happy to have somebody walking in. They’re probably saying a swearword and ‘go away’.”

‘They make our lives so hard’

Louise and Mark later open up about how much strain the dogs’ behaviour is putting on daily life.

Louise tells Graeme: “I’m worried about us needing to make more money, it’s what we need to do.”

Mark adds: “Especially in this day and age with the cost of living crisis.”

Despite the stress, Louise admits she cannot imagine life without Bernie and Walter.

She says: “I couldn’t imagine life without them. But they make our lives so hard.”

Graeme soon realises the dogs are not naturally unfriendly. Instead, he believes their excitement quickly gets out of hand whenever somebody arrives.

He explains: “If they’re already here with excitement, they’re going to spike out of control [when the bell rings]. It’s what we’re seeing now.”

The trainer also warns that the brothers’ excitement can suddenly become aggressive behaviour.

“It’s not as if they can’t stand each other and are fighting all the time,” Graeme says. “But sometimes they turn on each other.”

Can Graeme help owners Louise and Mark? (Credit: Channel 5)

Speaking to viewers, Graeme admits: “The two together and they fire off each other and they are stubborn dogs, which might give me a problem in training. I’ve got a lot on my plate today.”

Will Graeme manage to turn things around for Bernie and Walter?

What time is Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly on tonight?

Viewers can see whether Graeme succeeds with Bernie and Walter when Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly airs tonight, Sunday May 31, 2026.

The Channel 5 favourite starts at 8pm and runs for one hour until 9pm.

Tonight’s episode also features a Doberman obsessed with brushes, while Graeme teaches puppies and their owners recall skills at puppy school.

It sounds like another packed episode for dog lovers.

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Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly airs at 8pm on Channel 5 on Sunday May 31, 2026