Britain’s Got Talent fans all asking same question as finale Wildcard twist goes ‘missing’

Britain’s Got Talent viewers were left baffled during Saturday night’s live final after spotting that one long-running feature of the show – the Wildcard act – had vanished without any explanation.

As Ant and Dec welcomed the 10 finalists onto the stage for the climax of the 2026 series, many fans expected one more act to join the line-up.

However, as the show progressed, it became clear there would be no Wildcard act this year. And this left viewers confused and demanding answers online.

Viewers were left wondering what had happened to the Wildcard act (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent viewers confused as Wildcard disappears

For years, Britain’s Got Talent fans have looked forward to the Wildcard announcement ahead of the final.

The format traditionally allows the judges to bring back an act that failed to make it through the semi-finals. As a result, it gives them one last shot at the title.

The twist was first introduced in series six. And it’s become a regular part of the show’s live finals.

Although the Wildcard was temporarily dropped in series 14, it returned the following year and has featured in every final since.

This year, however, viewers noticed there was no mention of a Wildcard act at all.

Neither Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon nor KSI addressed the change during the broadcast. And, as a result, fans were left scratching their heads.

Simon and the judges remained silent on the missing Wildcard twist (Credit: ITV)

‘Did they just quietly bin the Wildcard act?’

As the final unfolded, viewers flocked to social media to question what had happened.

“Where’s the Wildcard or did I miss it?” asked one confused fan.

Another wrote: “Any update on the Wildcard?”

A third complained: “I really wish we had a wildcard act this year. They could’ve been one of the best acts in the final depending on who was chosen!”

Meanwhile, another disappointed viewer admitted: “I’m sad that there is no wildcard this year.”

Some fans remained hopeful right until the end of the show.

“I think after the last act has performed they will reveal the Wildcard then. Will be strange there’s no Wildcard this year,” predicted one viewer.

However, as the winner was announced and no extra act appeared, another asked: “So did they just quietly bin the Wildcard act they do every year?”

Who won Britain’s Got Talent 2026?

Despite the complaints, the final eventually crowned its winner.

The Hawkstone Farmers Choir lifted the trophy after winning the public vote, with founder Jeremy Clarkson watching proudly from the audience.

The result itself also proved divisive, with viewers split over whether the choir should have beaten favourite Sonny Green to the title.

Read more: Amanda Holden flashes her pins in thigh-high see-through dress in Britain’s Got Talent final

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