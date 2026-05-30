Princess Diana’s ‘wonderful’ remarks about Charles uncovered in loved-up letter

Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles’ marriage is often remembered for its heartbreak, scandals and eventual collapse. However, a newly surfaced letter appears to reveal a very different side to their relationship during the early months of their marriage.

Rare letter offers glimpse into Diana and Charles’ happy newlywed period

A collection of Diana memorabilia is set to be auctioned this summer, including a handwritten note known as “The Honeymoon Letter”.

The items come from the collection of Katherine Hanbury, a close friend of Diana’s who attended West Heath Girls’ School with the future princess between 1973 and 1977.

Charles has often been portrayed as an absent husband to Diana (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

According to The Telegraph, the three-page letter was written in September 1981, just weeks after Diana and Charles married in their historic royal wedding at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Far from the unhappy image that later emerged, Diana reportedly described married life in glowing terms.

She wrote: “We had a blissful honeymoon with endless sun and luckily calm seas… we are now up in Scotland until the end of October, which is a big treat for us. I adore being outside all day and hate London!”

Diana also appeared delighted by her new role as a wife, adding: “It’s wonderful being married – I think it’s safe to say that after two months!”

Princess Diana’s candid comments about royal life

The letter also offered insight into how Diana was adjusting to life inside the royal family.

In one playful remark, she reportedly described the experience as: “It’s a case of playing with grown-ups!”

The note is particularly significant because it captures a period before the turmoil that would later come to define Diana and Charles’ relationship.

A letter penned by Princess Diana is coming up for sale (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A fascinating snapshot of royal history

For decades, public discussion surrounding Diana and Charles has focused on their marital struggles, allegations of infidelity and their eventual separation in 1992.

The couple, who welcomed Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984, officially divorced in 1996 after years of public scrutiny.

However, this newly uncovered letter reveals a much happier chapter in their story, when Diana appeared optimistic about her future and deeply content with married life.

The Honeymoon Letter will be sold as part of Gorringe’s Fine Art & Interiors sale on July 7.

Also included in the collection are a colour photograph from Diana’s school years and a programme from a thanksgiving service held after her death in 1997.

The collection is expected to sell for between £4,000 and £6,000, with the letter offering royal fans a rare look at a side of Diana and Charles’ relationship that is rarely seen.

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