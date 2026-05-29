Denise Van Outen reveals ageless figure in bikini as she celebrates 52nd birthday

Proving age is just a number, Denise Van Outen has no doubt made jaws drop after sharing a sizzling bikini snap online.

The telly favourite turned 52 this week on Wednesday (May 27). And pulling out all the stops, Denise headed to Costa de Sol, Spain to celebrate in style.

A frequent poster on Instagram, mum-of-one Denise has also been keeping her fans updated on her shenanigans in Spain. And in one notable snap, Denise posed up a storm in a bikini.

Denise celebrated her birthday this week (Credit: InstagramStory)

Denise Van Outen wows in bikini

For Denise’s birthday, she has been holidaying in Costa de Sol and has been sharing moments from her lush getaway on her Instagram.

On Friday (May 29) she no doubt set pulses racing when she uploaded a gorgeous snap of her looking sensational in a red bikini.

Soaking up the sun, Denise rocked a red and white checkered bikini bra with matching high-waisted bottoms that showed off her endless legs effortlessly.

Smouldering to the camera, Denise wore her famous blonde locks in a sleek style, and she teamed the look with a large pair of sunglasses and hat.

Denise looked incredible (Credit: InstagramStory)

Denise’s birthday holiday

Denise also shared a post to her Instagram profile featuring photos from her birthday trip. In one snap, she could be seen posing next to daughter Betsy, 16, while another photo showed her sunbathing.

The singer captioned the post: “Half-term holiday & birthday celebration @wyndhamcostadelsol for the best pool action safari restaurant lunch followed by cocktails & Mocktails. The kids loved this resort. Fun for all for all the family.

“Thank you @clairevsimons @olivias_la_cala for my birthday meal with all our favourite people @janhogger @tonyhogger @elliottwright_ @sadiestuart thank you for spoiling me. Can we do it all again please.”

And fans quickly flooded the comments section with well wishes for her birthday. One person said: “Happy birthday gorgeous.”

Someone else added: “Happy Birthday looks like you’ve had a fab time! Xx.” A third wrote: “Gorgeous! Happy birthday!”

Read more: Denise Van Outen shares sadness over ‘heartbreaking’ sudden death of TOWIE star Jake Hall, 35



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