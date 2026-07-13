Republic protesters claimed they entered Buckingham Palace as tourists and hung a picture of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with Jeffrey Epstein in the Throne Room.

Metro reported that activists from the anti-monarchy group Republic bought tickets for the tour. They then made their own way through the building.

What is Republic? Republic is a UK pressure group that campaigns for the abolition of the monarchy and its replacement with an elected head of state. The group has organised protests at royal events and public appearances, including demonstrations linked to coronation events and royal ceremonies. Graham Smith is the organisation’s chief executive and a frequent public spokesperson for its campaigns.

The group said it reached the Throne Room before staff stepped in. The image carried the words “what did you know?”.

Campaigners have used that slogan since Andrew lost his royal titles last year following scrutiny over his past association with late convicted sex offender Epstein.

The Republic protestors visited Buckingham Palace (Credit: Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

How did the Buckingham Palace and Republic stunt reach the Throne Room?

Republic chief executive Graham Smith described the security response in blunt terms. He told Metro that security at the royal family’s best-known residence was “more relaxed than you might think”.

He added: “Wardens asked us to leave, but we were leaving already.”

The Royal Collection Trust organises tours around Buckingham Palace. ED! has reached out for comment.

Why are campaigners still asking this question?

The Buckingham Palace action focused on Andrew’s long-scrutinised relationship with Epstein. That relationship led Andrew to step down as a working royal in November 2019.

King Charles stripped him of his remaining royal titles and honours last year as he faced intense scrutiny and allegations over his links to the disgraced financier. Since then, Republic activists have kept pressing for answers.

The late Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein survivor, alleged she was made to have sex with Andrew in the early 2000s when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein.

She later filed a civil lawsuit against Andrew, accusing him of sexual assault.

That case was settled in February 2022. Andrew has always denied the allegations against him. He’s also repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Smith said the group still wants answers about what senior royals knew. He told Metro: “This question isn’t going away. It is simply not believable to think that Charles and William weren’t briefed years ago about the numerous allegations against Andrew.”

Representatives for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have been contacted on these claims.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has faced much scrutiny over the years (Credit: ANDY RAIN/EPA/Shutterstock)

Why this protest could keep echoing

The protest puts two issues back in the spotlight. One is palace security during public tours.

The other is the lasting fallout from Andrew’s association with Epstein. Campaigners chose a symbolic location for that message.

They did not protest outside the gates. They took the action into the heart of Buckingham Palace.

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For Republic, the message was clear. The group wants the public to keep asking who knew what, and when.

For the palace, the incident may bring fresh scrutiny over visitor access and internal oversight. For critics of Andrew, it shows the scandal still shapes debate around the royal family.

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