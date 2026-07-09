Talks of a reunion between King Charles and his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, are reportedly under way, with sources claiming the monarch hopes to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children soon.

GB News reported that Charles opened discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry is currently in Britain for Invictus Games events. However, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet haven’t joined him. They’re reportedly spending time in Portugal.

Sources said the king asked senior palace staff to work with Harry and Meghan. They are trying to find room in his official diary.

One option reportedly involves Meghan travelling to Britain with the children. The visit would last about 24 hours.

However, Harry also wants extra private protection for his family if any trip goes ahead.

King Charles reportedly would like a reunion with Archie and Lilibet (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Why the King Charles, Archie and Lilibet reunion carries real weight

The possible meeting would matter on a personal level for the king.

Charles, 77, has spent very little time with his youngest grandchildren since Harry and Meghan moved to California. The couple stepped back from royal duties in March 2020.

When Archie and Lilibet last saw King Charles in person Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet last saw King Charles in person during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. According to the report, that visit was the only time Lilibet has met her grandfather in person. Archie was born in 2019.

Lilibet was born in 2021.

The Platinum Jubilee took place in June 2022.

The report said Charles saw Archie, seven, only a handful of times when the Sussexes still lived in Britain.

His contact with Lilibet, five, has been even more limited. It’s believed he has met her only once, during the family’s return for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee in 2022.

A royal source told the Mirror: “While nothing has been ruled out, conversations remain ongoing.”

Another insider added: “The king would not pass up the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren and if there is a way of making it possible, he will do it.”

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

What could still derail the King Charles, Archie and Lilibet reunion?

Despite years of tension, the latest claims suggest some movement behind the scenes.

Relations between Charles and his younger son have remained strained for years. However, the report said the pair have held several private conversations in recent weeks.

One source described the mood as “hopeful”. Both sides also reportedly want to make a meeting happen if they can solve the logistics.

The timing stands out because Harry’s latest UK trip has already hit setbacks.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: key family background Prince Archie is the elder child of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Princess Lilibet is their younger child.

They are the grandchildren of King Charles III.

They have lived in the United States with their parents since the family moved to California.

Archie was born in 2019.

Lilibet was born in 2021.

Royal officials refused his request to stay at Buckingham Palace. The offer reportedly fell through because Harry responded too late.

The timing also clashed with a constitutionally sensitive court judgment.

On Tuesday, Harry lost his legal battle against Associated Newspapers. The court dismissed all allegations of illegal information gathering.

He called the ruling an “obvious whitewash”. He had previously told the court the press made Meghan’s life “an absolute misery”.

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Harry arrived in London on Monday after what the report described as a family holiday in Europe. Meghan, Archie and Lilibet did not travel with him.

For now, the King Charles, Archie and Lilibet reunion remains unconfirmed. If the reported talks lead to a visit, the meeting would mark a rare and deeply personal royal family moment.

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