Prince Harry’s visit to the UK is the topic on everyone’s lips.

As the Duke of Sussex returns to Britain for a solo visit, questions have risen regarding where he is staying.

Harry is in the UK to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027.

So far, Harry has given a speech in London. He also released a statement after his High Court loss.

Prince Harry’s UK security dispute: key points Prince Harry challenged changes to his security arrangements in the UK after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

The case centred on whether he should receive the same level of publicly funded protection when visiting Britain.

His legal challenge was linked to decisions made by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, known as RAVEC.

Security concerns have been cited repeatedly in relation to visits involving Meghan, Archie and Lilibet.

The issue has remained a major factor in planning UK travel and accommodation.

He is expected to take part in more engagements during the trip. He also reportedly hopes to see family members, including King Charles.

But one question keeps following him. Where is he staying after missing out on a room at Buckingham Palace?

The Prince Harry UK stay mystery that sparked palace drama

Before Harry arrived, chatter swirled over his accommodation. Reports claimed King Charles had offered him a room at Buckingham Palace.

Then the story took a turn. Harry’s team publicly accepted the offer in a statement. The palace then said the invitation no longer stood because the deadline had passed.

That awkward mix-up played out in public. It quickly fuelled fresh curiosity about Prince Harry UK arrangements.

According to Hello, the most likely option is a discreet, high-security hotel in London. The outlet also suggested that he could stay outside the capital and travel in for engagements.

That would fit Harry’s long-running concerns about safety. It would also help keep his exact location private.

Harry is back on home turf (Credit: ANDY RAIN/EPA/Shutterstock)

Could Prince Harry’s UK plans lead him back to an old refuge?

Another possibility points to Oxfordshire. Harry and Meghan once lived there for a short time before their move to California.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oxfordshire chapter Prince Harry and Meghan spent time living in the Oxfordshire countryside before their move to California.

The property was linked to a period when they were seeking greater privacy away from central London.

In Spare, Harry described the setting as peaceful and private, with fresh air and extensive grounds.

He also referred to the support of King Charles’s longtime butler, Kevin, during that period.

Oxfordshire has remained associated with one of the couple’s quieter UK-based chapters.

In Spare, Harry recalled that period fondly. He wrote: “We loved it out there. The air fresh, the verdant grounds – plus, no paps.

“Best of all, we’d be able to call upon the talents of my father’s longtime butler, Kevin.

“He knew the Oxfordshire house, and he’d know how to turn it quickly into a home. A much-needed change of scenery, a much-needed ally in our corner.”

That memory has only added to the speculation. A countryside base could offer the privacy he appears to want.

There is another familiar option in the frame. Harry and Meghan have a well-known link to Soho House, the members’ club where they first met.

Hello noted that Soho House has two London sites with rooms. One is in Shoreditch and the other is in Soho.

Wherever he stays, privacy looks like the top priority. Security concerns continue to shape every part of this Prince Harry UK visit.

Why Meghan, Archie and Lilibet stayed away this time

At first, some believed Meghan would travel with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Reportedly Harry decided against bringing them because of security fears. The issue follows the UK government’s decision not to give his family royal-family level protection during the trip.

That helps explain why this remains a solo visit. It also explains why his accommodation is being kept under wraps.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Prince Harry’s representatives for comment.

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