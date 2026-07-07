A Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet prediction has been made by TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp.

Kirstie weighed in on the royal family rift. She argued that Prince Harry and Meghan’s children could one day resent the split from their British relatives.

The Daily Mail reported her comments as Prince Harry spent time in Britain this week. The paper said Meghan could join him later with Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five. However, that isn’t confirmed.

Even if they do visit Britain, Archie and Lilibet are not expected to spend time with their royal cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Daily Mail linked that distance to the long-running estrangement between the Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The rift followed Harry and Meghan’s public criticism of the royal family after they stepped back from royal duties six years ago.

Thanks to their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, their Netflix series, Harry’s tell-all memoir and other comments about their time within the monarchy, their relations with the royal family have become strained over time.

Meghan and Harry live in the US with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet (Credit: CON CHRONIS/EPA/Shutterstock)

Why this Prince Archie prediction struck such a nerve

Kirstie Allsopp made her view clear in blunt terms. She told the Mail: “In about 12 years’ time these children will rebel. They will come to the UK, meet their cousins and other family, and bitterly resent their British life being taken from them.”

She then added: “It is all so staggeringly predictable and sad for all concerned. Have the Sussexes never read a novel?”

The Daily Mail noted Kirstie’s royal links. Her late father, Lord Hindlip, was a friend of Princess Diana.

Queen Camilla attended his memorial service in 2024. The queen is also godmother to Kirstie’s brother, art dealer Henry Allsopp.

What could Archie and Lilibet miss as the divide drags on?

It’s believed that Archie and Lilibet have not visited Britain since June 2022. They attended events linked to Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee during that trip.

When did King Charles last see Archie and Lilibet? Reports have said King Charles has not seen Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. The Jubilee celebrations took place in London during a four-day national weekend marking the late Queen’s 70 years on the throne. Harry and Meghan visited the UK for that event with their children. Public discussion about family contact has continued since then during later UK visits by Prince Harry.

Lilibet has reportedly only met King Charles once. That detail added to the sense of distance inside the wider family.

Harry previously expressed his sadness over his children not experiencing British life.

When he stepped back from senior royal duties, Harry’s automatic taxpayer-funded security was downgraded. He has appealed the decision for years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Speaking to the BBC last year after losing an appeal over his UK security, Harry said: “I can’t see a world in which I will be bringing my wife and children back to the UK. They’re going to miss everything, I love my country. I miss the UK, I miss parts of the UK. It’s sad I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

Key moments in Harry and Meghan’s public rift with the Royal Family March 2021: Harry and Meghan gave their interview to Oprah Winfrey.

December 2022: The Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan was released.

January 2023: Prince Harry’s memoir Spare was published.

These projects included public criticism of royal life and family relationships.

For now, Archie and Lilibet live in California with their parents.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Catherine’s children George, Charlotte and Louis are growing up at the centre of royal life in Britain.

Read more: Prince Harry loses privacy legal battle hours after arriving in UK

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