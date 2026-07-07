Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have been headline-grabbing since their split, but Tess is keeping her attention on confidence, style and her next move.

The former Strictly Come Dancing host spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her fashion label, NAIA Beach. The chat came six months after she left Strictly.

It also came two months after she and Vernon announced their split.

In May, the former couple said they had separated after 23 years together. They described the breakup as “amicable”.

Tess, 57, launched luxury swim and resort wear brand NAIA Beach in 2021 with her friend and business partner Gayle Lawton. Now the label has opened its first pop-up shop in Notting Hill, London. It runs until July 12.

The space showcases the latest Spring/Summer ’26 collection. Shoppers can also find exclusive in-store offers and complimentary fit consultations.

Tess is moving forward (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Why the Vernon Kay split chatter is not distracting Tess Daly

While fans still follow the Tess Daly Vernon Kay story closely, Tess made it clear what matters most to her right now. She wants women to feel good in their own skin.

She said: “I’ve come to realise that confidence is about feeling comfortable in your own skin- it’s about discovering and celebrating your strengths, embracing your imperfections and always remembering to treat yourself with the same kindness you show others.”

Gayle shared her own advice too. She said: “Wear clothes that fit you beautifully rather than worrying about the size on the label, look after yourself, spend time with people who lift you up and remember that confidence is something you grow into. It’s much more about how you feel than how you look.”

That message sits at the heart of the brand. Tess said trying pieces on in person can change everything.

She explained: “We know how important it is to find swimwear that makes you feel confident when wearing it, so being able actually try it on and experience for yourself our fabulously flattering fit is really special. We also have a dedicated team member on hand to offer specialist advice when it comes to finding your perfect fit.”

The Mediterranean influence behind Tess Daly’s latest chapter

Tess also revealed the inspiration behind the new collection. She looked to the Mediterranean for colour, light and that dreamy holiday feeling.

She said: “The S/S26 collection was inspired by the incredibly vibrant colours of the Mediterranean; we wanted to capture in our prints and designs the gorgeous light of golden hour as the sun settles over the shimmering water and that feeling of complete escapism that you get being by the sea.”

Read more: ‘She wonders if she’s made a huge mistake’: Tess Daly ‘reconsidering her decision’ over Vernon Kay split

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