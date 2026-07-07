Taylor Swift wedding chatter has exploded again after a guest shared photos of the bouquet she caught at the reception. With no official pictures from inside the ceremony, those snaps quickly became the internet’s latest obsession.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3. So far, fans have only seen small glimpses from the day.

That lack of access turned one bouquet into a huge talking point. Social media users zoomed in on every stem.

Ashley Smith attended the wedding as the plus-one of her brother, Kansas City Chiefs player Trey Smith. On Sunday, she posted on Instagram and revealed that she caught Taylor’s flowers during the traditional bouquet toss.

She wrote: “Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory And somehow…I ended up catching Tay Tay’s bouquet. ”

Ashley added: “So here’s to believing it’s bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way. Congratulations, Taylor & Travis! Cheers to forever T&T!.”

Taylor’s big day has sparked conversation again (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Why Taylor Swift’s wedding bouquet sent the internet wild

Ashley also shared clear photos of the bouquet. The arrangement appeared to include pale pink flowers, sweet pea, and Queen Anne’s lace.

But once the pictures hit X, as per Buzzfeed, the reaction turned savage. Critics mocked the bouquet’s size and shape within hours.

One person wrote: “Taylor WTF is this,” while another called it “a sparse bouquet of grass and a weed.”

A separate viral post read: “LOOK AT THAT FLACCID THING AKDJKSJSJD.”

Another user piled on with: “Everything about this wedding feels like a prank, including the bouquet, which looks like something a toddler would make out of weeds.”

Someone else compared the flowers to “wilted celery.”

Did everyone miss the most obvious detail?

Not everyone joined the pile-on. Some fans liked the bouquet’s simple look and felt the mockery went too far.

Others pointed out something very obvious. The flowers had just been thrown into a crowd.

One X user wrote: “The way they fought over that bouquet HAHAHAHAHHAA.”

One top comment said: “Most people don’t throw their real bouquet, they throw a toss bouquet made out of some leftovers and it’s always much simpler than the real one. That’s clearly what this is.”

Another reader agreed, writing: “It looks like this was a small bit from the Bouquet to use for the toss so the full Bouquet can be saved.”

A few others blamed the weather and the impact of the toss. One commenter wrote: “IT WAS LIKE 100 DEGREES YALL,” while another said: “You can clearly see that the bouquet fell apart during the toss.”

For some, the bouquet looked underwhelming. For others, the backlash felt wildly over the top.

Either way, the Taylor Swift wedding remains one of the internet’s biggest talking points right now.

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