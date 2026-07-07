EastEnders fans will need to check their schedules tonight as the BBC soap faces another shake-up due to live sporting coverage.

The Walford drama normally airs from Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30pm, with each episode available to stream from 6am on BBC iPlayer on the same day.

However, the soap’s usual routine can be interrupted when major sporting events take over the BBC schedule – and tonight is one of those occasions.

So, when can viewers watch EastEnders on Tuesday, July 7? And is the latest episode already available to watch online?

EastEnders is on at the usual time (Credit: BBC)

When is EastEnders on tonight and is it on BBC iPlayer?

EastEnders will air on BBC Two tonight, Tuesday, July 7, but fans won’t have to wait any longer than usual as it remains in the familiar 7.30pm time slot.

The channel change comes as World Cup coverage and Wimbledon action continue to affect the BBC’s regular programming schedule.

For those who prefer to watch ahead, tonight’s episode is already available on BBC iPlayer, following the soap’s usual early release pattern.

And there is plenty of drama waiting for viewers in the latest instalment from Albert Square.

Honey fights for her life (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers for tonight: Honey is trapped as Bea’s plan takes a sinister turn

In tonight’s episode, Honey wakes up to a terrifying discovery. She realises she is being held captive by Bea inside a locked cottage.

With no obvious way out, Honey is forced to face Bea, who insists the pair need to resolve their issues. However, the situation quickly becomes more dangerous as Honey remains trapped and powerless.

Meanwhile, back in Walford, Honey’s family and friends become increasingly worried after she disappears without explanation.

Linda makes a shocking discovery while trying to track Honey down, finding her smashed phone abandoned in a bush. The worrying find leaves everyone fearing the worst, with Billy particularly concerned about what may have happened.

Refusing to give up, Nicola, Suki and Linda team up in a race against time to find Honey and bring her home safely.

But with Honey still stuck with Bea, will they find her before the situation takes an even darker turn?

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns