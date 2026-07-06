Honey’s fate confirmed in EastEnders spoilers after Bea attack

EastEnders tonight (Monday, July 6) delivered explosive scenes as Bea Pollard and Honey Mitchell’s dangerous game reached breaking point, ending in horror when Honey was left unconscious and bundled into a car.

What began as Honey’s determined mission to expose Bea and clear Billy’s name quickly spiralled out of control, as Bea once again proved she was several steps ahead.

It was Honey vs Bea (Credit: BBC)

Honey’s plan to take on Bea in EastEnders

Earlier in the episode, the residents of Walford were left reeling as police cordoned off the scene of the supposed murder investigation, with tension running high across the Square.

Honey, convinced that Bea had staged her own death, refused to back down in her quest to prove Billy’s innocence. Determined to get to the truth, she joined forces with Nicola and Phil to come up with a plan to trap Bea once and for all.

Her idea was simple but risky – lure Bea out using the one thing she could never resist, attention and her obsession with social media.

To set the trap, Honey staged an emotional vigil, making it appear as though she was grieving for her missing best friend. And as expected, Bea took the bait, turning up to watch from the shadows as Honey played the part.

But Honey was not as vulnerable as she seemed. Spotting Bea lurking nearby with her hood up, she pushed forward with her plan and tried to tempt her into the open, claiming she was ready to walk away from Billy for good.

In a bid to convince Bea she was genuine, Honey insisted she would leave Billy behind and move in with her instead, just as Bea wanted. She stressed that Billy did not deserve to go to prison and that Janet and Will still needed him.

However, the situation quickly turned when Bea placed a hand on Honey’s arm and realised she was being played. In that moment, she clocked that Honey had been recording everything as proof she was still alive.

Honey fell unconscious (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders spoilers see Honey survive Bea attack

What followed was a brutal confrontation. As Bea tried to grab the phone, Honey fell to the ground, hitting her head on a chair and falling unconscious.

With no hesitation, Bea bundled Honey into the back of her car and drove off in a rage.

So is this the end for Honey? Not quite. Upcoming spoilers confirm she does regain consciousness after the attack, but her ordeal is far from over.

She later wakes up in a remote cottage, where Bea is holding her hostage and demanding they finally sort out the situation between them.

Meanwhile back in Walford, Linda makes a worrying discovery when she finds Honey’s phone smashed in a bush. Alarmed, she wastes no time in rallying a search party to track her down.

With Honey still alive for now, the question remains whether she can escape Bea’s grip before things take an even darker turn.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Bea holds Honey hostage

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm, however check up-to-date schedules during the World Cup for current airing pattern.