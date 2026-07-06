Harper Beckham’s birthday plans are reportedly being overshadowed by the Beckham family rift. Reports claim she is upset that brother Brooklyn will not join her milestone celebrations.

The Daily Mail reported that Harper is said to be “heartbroken” ahead of turning 15 on July 10. She is the youngest child of David and Victoria Beckham.

Who are David and Victoria Beckham’s children? David and Victoria Beckham have four children: Brooklyn Beckham, born in 1999

Romeo Beckham, born in 2002

Cruz Beckham, born in 2005

Harper Beckham, born in 2011 Harper is the youngest of the Beckham children and the family’s only daughter.

Reports say Harper and Brooklyn once shared a close bond. That history has reportedly made the situation harder for her to understand.

Harper Beckham turns 15 this week (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Why Harper Beckham’s birthday could feel very different

A source told the Mail: “Harper is heartbroken and devastated at her brother’s decision not to speak to her and now her birthday is just days away it becomes a difficult scenario once again.”

The same source added: “They were so close. Now he won’t speak to her and she can’t understand why. There is nothing worse for Harper than him ignoring her on her birthday. All she wants is to have a relationship with her big brother. It is so horrifying and awful for David and Victoria to see.”

The source claimed Harper and Brooklyn have “never had a cross word” themselves.

Brooklyn lives in the US with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham. Harper will reportedly celebrate with the rest of the family.

ED! has contacted representatives for Brooklyn and David Beckham for comment on the claims.

Brooklyn Beckham has been feuding with his family for months (Credit: CraSH/Shutterstock)

Last year’s post makes the Harper Beckham birthday story sting

The recent claims have drawn extra attention because Brooklyn publicly marked Harper’s birthday last year. On her 14th birthday, he posted a photo of himself, Nicola and Harper on Instagram Stories.

He wrote: “Happy birthday Harper we love u.” [Sic]

Harper Beckham birthday timeline July 10, 2011: Harper Beckham was born. July 2024: Brooklyn Beckham publicly marked Harper’s 14th birthday with an Instagram Stories post saying, “Happy birthday Harper we love u”. July 10, 2026: Harper turns 15.

Since then, reports suggest relations have worsened after Brooklyn’s Instagram statement earlier this year.

In a lengthy statement, Brooklyn accused his parents of “controlling” him and trying to “ruin” his relationship with wife, Nicola.

Brooklyn also made it clear that he did not want to reconcile with his parents.

Last month, Harper reportedly arrived at Brooklyn’s Beverly Hills home while in the US for David Beckham’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honour.

Page Six claimed she turned up “unannounced” with a letter for her brother. The outlet said she “left seconds later without seeing him”.

A rep for Brooklyn later claimed that Harper’s visit was “choreographed for the cameras”, noting the presence of paparazzi at the private property.

Read more: New Strictly host Josh Widdicombe takes cheeky swipe at Brooklyn Beckham over ‘nepo baby’ treatment

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