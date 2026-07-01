Josh Widdicombe has taken a cheeky swipe at Brooklyn Beckham, making him the punchline of a very relatable parenting panic after the comedian admitted he worries his young son could get too used to special treatment.

The new Strictly Come Dancing host shared the story on his Parenting Hell podcast with Rob Beckett. Josh said courier firm DHL had offered his five-year-old son toys and a chance to look around one of its vans.

Josh said: “DHL have been in touch and they’ve offered for them to deliver some DHL toys in a DHL van that he can then have a look around.”

He then explained why the sweet gesture also made him laugh nervously. Josh said: “The thing is and I can’t believe that I am saying this about some DHL toys and a DHL van – You worry about him being spoiled by getting all of his dreams come true when he’s five.”

Josh Widdicombe’s Brooklyn Beckham joke

Rob Beckett quickly spotted the comic angle. He replied: “I mean nepotism is a big thing and this boys got to realise that not every day is like this!”

The new Strictly host took a swipe at Brooklyn (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

That set Josh up for the killer line. He joked: “Exactly! And then before you know it you’ve got a Brooklyn Beckham situation on your hands!”

The remark was clearly tongue in cheek.

Josh, 43, framed it as a dad’s overthinking moment. One van visit and a few toys suddenly turned into a full-blown joke about raising a child who expects VIP treatment.

The ongoing Beckham family feud has gone on for quite some time. Brooklyn made a shock statement earlier this year which confirmed his strained relationship with his famous parents.

In Brooklyn’s shock statement earlier this year, he alleged that his parents have been “controlling” him and trying to “ruin” his relationship with wife, Nicola.

Brooklyn also made it clear that he did not want to reconcile with his parents. He also said he didn’t want them to contact him on social media again.

Read more: Katherine Jenkins spotted behind David Beckham in Wimbledon’s Royal Box following OBE drama

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