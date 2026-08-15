Beverley Callard admits she’s ‘badly burnt’ following radiotherapy as she issues cancer update

Beverley Callard is back at work and filming again as she waits to learn more about the outcome of her breast cancer treatment.

The Coronation Street favourite, 69, told Irish chat programme The Six O’Clock Show that she is coping well after completing radiotherapy. However, Beverley said the side effects emerged several days later, leaving her feeling nauseous and exhausted. She also described herself as being “quite badly burnt” following treatment.

The actress is due to have a further appointment with her oncologist, when she expects to receive another update on her health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Six O’Clock Show (@sixoclockshow)

Beverley Callard shares radiotherapy side effects

Speaking on The Six O’Clock Show, Beverley explained: “The side effects of radiotherapy began to affect me a few days after I’d finished.

“Nausea, really tired and just wiped out a little bit. And I’m quite badly burnt. But I’m coping really well, actually. I’m back at work again, I’m back filming.”

According to NHS guidance cited in the report, radiotherapy can cause a burning sensation or skin irritation in the area being treated.

Beverley said she had managed to continue working throughout her treatment and felt proud that she had not needed to miss a day.

She added: “I got through it amazingly well. I didn’t have any time off work. I didn’t miss a day. So I was really sort of proud of myself for that.”

The soap star previously said her radiotherapy course would take place over 10 treatment days. This involved five consecutive days, a weekend break and then another five days.

Beverley went public with her diagnosis earlier this year (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Beverley awaiting update from her oncologist

Beverley also told the programme that she was due to see her oncologist two weeks after the interview.

She said: “I don’t know the actual prognosis yet, I see my oncologist again in two weeks time. So I’ll know more then, but I’m doing well.”

Although people around her had encouraged her to rest rather than rush back to work, Beverley explained that staying occupied had helped her. Learning lines gave her something else to concentrate on during treatment and recovery.

She said: “If you are, you just sit and feel sorry for yourself.

“Believe me, I’ve done that as well, as we all do. But I need my mind to be occupied.

“If I’ve got lines to learn, it really helps. And believe me, I’ve had loads to learn, so it’s been good.”

Breast cancer diagnosis followed Fair City role

Beverley, best known for playing Liz McDonald in Coronation Street, became part of the Fair City cast in February. She plays Lily, the unpredictable long-lost mother of Carrigstown resident Gwen.

Her breast cancer diagnosis came after she had taken on the Irish soap role. Beverley learned the news from her doctor shortly before she was due to film, before travelling back to the UK for surgery and treatment.

The actress first publicly disclosed her diagnosis during an appearance on Ireland’s Late Late Show. At the time, she said she was having lymph nodes removed as a precautionary measure intended to help prevent the cancer from spreading.

Read more: Emotional Beverley Callard says ‘worst is yet to come’ amid cancer battle

What do you think of this story? Then you can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!