Emotional Beverley Callard says ‘worst is yet to come’ amid cancer battle

Beverley Callard has shared an emotional update after completing radiotherapy for breast cancer, revealing she is still waiting to learn what comes next.

The 69-year-old actress, best known for playing Liz McDonald in Coronation Street and now starring in Fair City, has spoken candidly about feeling sore, nauseous and exhausted after radiotherapy. She has now explained that some side effects emerged after her course ended.

Beverley Callard told “the worst is yet to come”

Beverley said she had coped well with radiotherapy and continued working throughout it. However, medical staff warned that the effects could arrive later.

She recalled: “They said, ‘Yeah but the worst is yet to come.'”

Describing the physical toll, she added: “The side effects come a bit later. Burnt skin, I was very nauseous, so tired, it wipes you and I didn’t think I would be.”

Beverley has also said she was concerned that she might not be healing as well as expected because her skin was burnt and she was experiencing nausea.

Bev has been very open about her health (Credit: Matt Crossick/ITV/Shutterstock)

Beverley awaiting results after radiotherapy

Speaking on RTE Radio, Beverley explained that she had finished radiotherapy a couple of weeks earlier. She had not yet received her results or been told about her prognosis and the next steps in her treatment.

She said the treatment itself was not frightening, but the thought of cancer was. The actress also expressed her appreciation for the people she has met during her treatment.

Beverley Callard continued working after cancer diagnosis

Beverley revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in February. Recalling the moment doctors told her, she said she initially felt numb and needed time to process the news.

Rather than remain at home thinking about her diagnosis, she chose to continue working.

“I just decided to keep going to work, mainly because, you just sit at home thinking about it,” she explained.

For now, Beverley is awaiting her results and further information from her medical team.

What are the possible signs of breast cancer?

Breast Cancer Now’s TLC advice encourages people to touch for anything new or unusual, look for visible changes and check any concerns with a GP.

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