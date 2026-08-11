The Office star Lucy Davis has revealed she has stage 4 incurable breast cancer which has spread to her bones.

The 53-year-old actress shared the deeply personal update in an Instagram post on Tuesday, explaining that she received the diagnosis a year and a half ago.

Lucy wrote: “A year and a half ago I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer, which has metastasized to my bones. Specifically to my spine, right hip, and my ribs. The cancer is incurable, and too late for chemo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Davis (@reallucydavis)

The Office star Lucy Davis urges people to get changes checked after ‘incurable’ breast cancer diagnosis

Lucy, best known for playing Dawn Tinsley in Ricky Gervais’ The Office, said the first sign she noticed was not a conventional lump but “a kind of hard spot”.

She admitted she nearly decided against having it examined and urged others not to ignore changes in their bodies.

The actress also spoke candidly about the physical impact of the illness. She said pain can make it difficult to stand or walk for long periods and that she sometimes needs to use a wheelchair.

Despite the diagnosis, Lucy said she is trying to spend her time having as much fun as possible. Humour has become particularly important. The star said she has asked friends and relatives not to treat her as though she is unwell.

She told followers: “As of now, I’m trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can. I always like to find the teachable moments in anything negative that happens. And cancer has not disappointed in that regard; there’s a lot I have learned from it, and I’m grateful for that.”

Lucy added: “I’m not scared of whatever comes next. I’m at peace with it.”

The Office star Lucy Davis shared the personal news with her fans on Tuesday (Credit: Photo by Marion Curtis/StarPix for Netf/Shutterstock)

Lucy hopes to carry on acting

Lucy made clear that she intends to continue both her animal-rights work and her acting career for as long as she can.

She wrote: “I’m still going to keep up all my work for animal rights. It’s so important to me. And I still would like to keep working. I’m perfectly able to do so, and acting is one of the biggest joys in my life.”

Addressing others living with cancer, she acknowledged the physical and mental demands of the disease and sent them her love.

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Alongside The Office, Lucy’s major roles include Hilda Spellman in The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and Etta Candy in the 2017 film Wonder Woman. She has also filmed the US comedy series Amy From Amarillo.

The actress has previously been open about other serious health issues. She received a kidney transplant in 1997, with her mother Hazel donating the organ. She was treated in hospital for kidney failure in 2005 before recovering. Lucy, who is diabetic, has also discussed her past experience of bulimia and disordered eating.

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