Amanda Holden shares stunning look into her ‘£7million’ mansion

Amanda Holden has given fans a peek inside her reported £7m Surrey mansion following an extensive makeover.

The 55-year-old presenter shows off the results in an Instagram video promoting her DFS sofa collection. Set to Sabrina Carpenter’s House Tour, the clip sees Amanda dancing between the property’s dramatically different spaces.

Her latest home reveal follows a star-studded Mexican fiesta at the property, held in 2025 after extensive work on the house and garden.

Amanda Holden’s colourful party room in jaw-dropping mansion

Among the boldest spaces is Amanda’s party room. Its centrepiece is an extensive home bar, accompanied by a blue velvet sofa and retro artwork.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

A fluffy pink footstool and colourful armchairs complete the look, while cushions carrying the words “disco nap” continue the fun theme.

The living room offers a sharp contrast. Amanda is seen jumping on to a cream sofa in the largely neutral space, which is more restrained than the rest of the house.

RuPaul-inspired hallway makes a statement

The large entrance hall features a black and white diamond-patterned floor and peach walls. Amanda said the entrance was inspired by RuPaul’s interiors.

Amanda’s home is unsurprisingly glam (Credit: John Rainford / SplashNews.com)

Disco balls add to the playful look, while a huge illuminated “X” bearing Amanda’s name provides a nod to Britain’s Got Talent. The item was previously used as a prop on the show.

A grand piano can also be spotted in the property, while Amanda has decorated the staircase with photographs of her family and friends.

Amanda Holden admits she had doubts about buying her home

Amanda moved into the property with husband Chris Hughes and daughters Lexi and Hollie in 2023. She has since replaced its pale grey and white decor with a much bolder look inspired by Palm Beach, Florida.

During the renovation in 2024, Amanda told the Daily Mail: “This is my dream home.”

She explained that the property had been ready to live in when the family bought it, but its original muted interior did not suit her taste.

Despite falling for the house, Amanda admitted she questioned the timing of the purchase because of stamp duty, mortgage costs and inflation.

Speaking about the move, she said: “It was the worst possible time to buy and sell a house, which is awful and there’s stamp duty and you ask yourself, ‘What am I doing?’ But it was worth it in the end.”

Amanda also suggested her passion for renovating might not end with the Surrey mansion. During the 2024 interview, she joked that she was already searching for another project — although she expected her husband might be less enthusiastic about that idea.

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