Shane Richie has been pictured driving away from the EastEnders set after being charged with drink-driving.

The 62-year-old actor, who plays Alfie Moon in the BBC soap, was seen leaving the north London set by car last week, in photos obtained by MailOnline. They noted that being charged does not, by itself, amount to a driving ban.

The sighting came after Shane was arrested and charged following an incident at a Tesco petrol station in Harlow, Essex, on July 29.

Shane is set to appear in court next month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Shane Richie to appear in court following drink-driving charge

According to MailOnline, staff challenged Shane after seeing him vaping on the forecourt shortly after 11pm.

Footage from the scene showed an exchange between the actor and employees. The petrol station manager then contacted police and claimed Shane had been “aggressive”.

Police later arrived at the forecourt. Shane was arrested and subsequently charged with drink-driving, the publication reports.

While vaping on a petrol station forecourt is not cited as a specific offence, operators prohibit it because of safety concerns around fuel.

Shane is expected to appear in court next month. The allegation will be a matter for the court to determine.

Claims about Shane’s EastEnders future

There has also been speculation about what the charge could mean for Shane’s role on EastEnders.

An unnamed source quoted by The Sun claimed people close to the actor were concerned about the demands of his workload. The source linked those concerns to his filming schedule since Alfie took over as landlord of the Queen Vic, as well as rehearsals for a tour in September.

The same source suggested that a suspension by the BBC would not be a surprise. However, this was presented as speculation rather than a confirmed decision, and no suspension was announced in the report.

Shane was seen continuing to attend the EastEnders set, with his court appearance now the next reported legal development.

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