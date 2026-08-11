Gregg Wallace has shared an ultrasound image as he announced that he is going to become a grandfather.

The former MasterChef presenter, 61, revealed the news on Instagram on Tuesday morning (11 August). He told his followers: “Grandad. This is my granddaughter. I’m going to be a grandfather.”

The family update comes as Gregg continues to challenge aspects of the BBC investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct that led to his dismissal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gregg Wallace MBE (@greggawallace)

Who are Gregg Wallace’s children?

Gregg did not name the parent-to-be, although his post confirmed that the baby will be a girl.

His two older children are Tom, 32, and Libby, 29, from his second marriage to Denise Lovell. Gregg also shares seven-year-old son Sid with his current wife, Anne-Marie Sterpini.

He has not disclosed whether Tom or Libby is expecting the new arrival.

‘You are going to be a wonderful grandad’

Following the exciting news, Gregg was congratulated by his followers.

“Awwww congratulations, that’s wonderful news,” one user wrote.

“Congratulations Gregg, you’ll make a lovely Grandad,” another person shared.

“Congratulations Gregg, it’s the absolute best !! Our beautiful granddaughter is our world. You are going to be a wonderful grandad,” a third remarked.

“Awww wonderful, you and Anna will be wonderful grandparents, another wonderful chapter in your life. This is great news!” a fourth said.

Gregg was congratulated over the news (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gregg Wallace’s dispute with the BBC

The BBC investigation considered 83 historical allegations, with 45 upheld. Gregg has continued to dispute aspects of the process since leaving MasterChef.

According to MailOnline, he brought a damages claim against the BBC and BBC Studios Distribution over alleged failures to disclose his personal data. He dropped the claim in February.

In a later social media exchange, Gregg claimed his lawyers believed the broadcaster’s decision to invite members of the public to submit complaints might infringe his human rights.

He did not say whether he was considering further legal action. MailOnline said it had contacted the BBC for comment.

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